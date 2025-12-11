Don't Pay For Photoshop And Acrobat: Use Them For Free In ChatGPT First

Frontier AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini offer several advanced features beyond text generation that may reduce your need to use (and pay) for a different specialized app. AI image generation and editing capabilities are so advanced that you don't need to learn how to use Photoshop. Just tell the AI to create or edit images for you. Gemini's Nano Banana Pro is so advanced that it can create infographics and slides, so it can replace Adobe Express. The chatbots can also handle documents for you, which can be useful for data analysis, and may reduce your reliance on Adobe Acrobat.

But while it seems that generative AI services are eating into Adobe's revenue streams, the company has been anything but resistant to AI innovations. Instead, Adobe has embraced generative AI, developing its own models for its creative suites, and continuously updating them. Adobe has also unveiled AI agents that may further help with the creation process, and the Firefly app already supports third-party AI models, including Gemini's Nano Banana.

With that in mind, it's no surprise to see Adobe become one of the first companies to launch support for ChatGPT apps. Starting this week, Photoshop, Express, and Acrobat are all available directly in ChatGPT everywhere the chatbot can offer users access to third-party apps. The three apps are available for free, which means you only need to invoke them in the prompt composer to start working on files without leaving ChatGPT. Put differently, you should not pay for any of the three Adobe apps until you've tried them for free in ChatGPT. Of course, there are some caveats that users should know about.