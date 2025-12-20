India's New Spyware Mandate Sets A Dangerous Precedent

The government of India released an order that all smartphones manufactured for Indian citizens must come with a pre-installed government app. This app, known as Sanchar Saathi, is supposed to protect against phone-based crime such as stealing smartphones or miscellaneous telecom scams. India's Department of Telecommunications (DOT) specified that this app cannot be disabled or restricted by users, and that phone manufacturers would have to submit a comprehensive compliance report within 120 days of the order.

This was met with backlash, with some feeling that this was a privacy infringement and that this app could easily be used to track people's movements and collect data from the phone. In response, a few days later, the DOT released a new statement stating that because users are already accepting this app, the pre-installation mandate does not need to be imposed on phone manufacturers.

This entire situation has caused a great deal of concern regarding the government infringing on the privacy of its citizens under the guise of wanting to prevent crimes. Though there are ways to find and remove spyware from your Android phone, this app won't be so simple. It may bring to mind Big Brother from the novel 1984 by author George Orwell, where citizens were constantly under surveillance. It also sets a dangerous precedent for individual rights being limited based on a culture of fear and protection.