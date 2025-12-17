Can TSA's Digital ID System Actually Speed Up Airport Travel?

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has recently ramped up a digital ID option for travelers. Over 250 airports now have the option for you to scan digital documents, rather than a presenting a physical version for the TSA agents to review. The idea is to add convenience and shorten processing time for travelers. Does it actually speed up airport travel, though, or does the idea just seem nice in theory?

This digital ID can be added to your iPhone Wallet, Google or Samsung Wallet, or a state-issued app. By following in-app directions, you can add a digital version of your driver's license or other identification documents into a secure system. At the airport, you then have the option to scan your ID at the designated checkpoint. TSA assures this feature is entirely optional and completely secure.

The TSA also emphasizes the enhanced security that these digital IDs provide, as opposed to potentially counterfeit physical documents. The question is whether or not such a technology measure does result in a faster airport travel experience. The logic seems sound. Just grab your phone, and scan the TSA digital ID. However, the process is not always so simple, or so quick.