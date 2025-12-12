Apple Releases watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, And visionOS 26.2 With New Features
Following relatively small updates in the form of watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1, Apple is actually adding new features with the watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, and visionOS 26.2 updates. For example, Apple Watch users have four new features to check out. That includes improvements to Sleep Score classifications. Previously, Apple would classify the highest sleep score as "Excellent," but it has now changed its wording to "Very High." In addition, there's a wider range when it comes to scores for very poor nights of sleep.
Apple is also fixing issues relating to the Music app failing to advance to the next song. Additionally, Apple is adding enhanced Safety Alerts to inform users about imminent threats such as floods, natural disasters, and other emergencies with rich information like a map of affected areas and links to safety guidance in the U.S. As always, the company continues to add improvements and bug fixes in watchOS 26.2, with more tweaks for Liquid Glass.
What's new in tvOS 26.2 and visionOS 26.2?
With tvOS 26.2, Apple added two new features related to user profiles. In this update, users can now create new profiles without being forced to add a new Apple Account. This is especially useful for children and older users who don't have an online presence. Besides that, children's profiles now limit content in the Apple TV app to age-appropriate titles.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, visionOS 26.2 is the sparsest of the software update, as Apple is pretty much just fixing bugs. In its release notes, Apple notes that visionOS 26.2 fixes an issue with AirDrop and a SharePlay bug that didn't let users use the feature with DRM content from the TV app. The company is also building upon the functionality of the Logitech Muse accessory.
Alongside watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, and visionOS 26.2, Apple also released iOS 26.2, iPadOS 26.2, and macOS Tahoe 26.2. In the coming days, the company is expected to start beta testing iOS 26.3, and the update should release around the middle of February 2026. We will let you know if we discover anything else new as we explore the latest updates from Apple.