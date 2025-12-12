Apple Releases watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, And visionOS 26.2 With New Features

With tvOS 26.2, Apple added two new features related to user profiles. In this update, users can now create new profiles without being forced to add a new Apple Account. This is especially useful for children and older users who don't have an online presence. Besides that, children's profiles now limit content in the Apple TV app to age-appropriate titles.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, visionOS 26.2 is the sparsest of the software update, as Apple is pretty much just fixing bugs. In its release notes, Apple notes that visionOS 26.2 fixes an issue with AirDrop and a SharePlay bug that didn't let users use the feature with DRM content from the TV app. The company is also building upon the functionality of the Logitech Muse accessory.

Alongside watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, and visionOS 26.2, Apple also released iOS 26.2, iPadOS 26.2, and macOS Tahoe 26.2. In the coming days, the company is expected to start beta testing iOS 26.3, and the update should release around the middle of February 2026. We will let you know if we discover anything else new as we explore the latest updates from Apple.