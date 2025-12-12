5 Costco Gadgets Worth Gifting This Holiday Season
We're deep into the holiday season, and if you haven't done your holiday shopping yet, it's probably a good idea to get that done now. Naturally, what one values in a gift varies, but generally, a cool device or gadget is usually a safe bet. If you're in the market for interesting gadgets like blenders or headphones this holiday season, try paying a visit to your local Costco warehouse.
Bulk products like snacks or toiletries may be Costco's bread and butter, but if you take a good look around your local Costco warehouse, you can find all kinds of neat electronics, including all kinds of gadgets, devices, and appliances. You do need a Costco membership to shop in-person or online, of course, but doing your holiday shopping at Costco might end up saving you a few bucks compared to elsewhere. Plus, if you have an Executive membership, you'll get cashback on your purchases at the end of the year, so consider it a little bonus for gift shopping.
All of the following products are readily available, either in physical Costco locations, or on its online storefront. Each are backed up by user scores of at least 4 out of 5 stars, based on at least 400 user reviews or more.
Ninja Professional Blender
It's good to get lots of fruits and veggies in your diet, but sometimes it can be a pain trying to cram all that greenery into your meals. Having a good blender can help solve that problem, letting you blend just about anything into tasty shakes and smoothies. For the smoothie-seeker in your life, try the Ninja Professional Blender, available at Costco for $79.99.
This particular model of Ninja blender is designed with smoothie-making in mind, with 1,400-peak-watt motors and total crushing blades powering through just about any kind of ingredient, from dairy to fruit to ice. The blender is equipped with Auto-iQ preset programs, blending your chosen ingredients into creamy smoothies with no input necessary, though there are also manual pulse controls if you prefer. If you don't want smoothies, this blender is also great for things like dips, dressings, and salsas. Plus, both the blades and pitcher are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
Over 800 Costco shoppers have given the Ninja Professional Blender a cumulative score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Buyers like this blender for making large-sized smoothie portions, a task which it can perform efficiently. However, some buyers have expressed concerns about ingredients getting stuck in some nooks of the pitcher, which does require thorough cleaning.
Presto HeatDish Plus Tilt Parabolic Heater
It's been an exceptionally cold winter this year, and everyone is staying inside to get away from it. Unfortunately, not everyone has central heating in their home, so even staying inside may not keep you as warm as you'd like. If you've got a friend or family member who needs a little extra warmth in their life, they'd probably appreciate the Presto HeatDish parabolic heater, available at Costco for $97.99.
The HeatDish's secret weapon is a parabolic reflector dish, similar to a TV satellite dish. This dish helps to direct and focus heating toward its target, giving you pleasant, directed warmth instead of middling warmth for an entire room. This focusing effect provides three times the heating power of a 1,500-watt space heater, while only using 1,000 watts of power itself. The built-in dial lets you tailor the heating to your preferences, and there's an auto-shutoff safety switch in case the heater is tipped over.
The Presto HeatDish has a Costco user rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on over 3,700 reviews. One user said that they owned a previous version of this dish that ran for nearly 20 years before it finally gave out, after which they immediately replaced it with another. They also mention that it's an ideal and frequent choice of gift for family members.
SHOKZ OpenRun SE Sport Headphones
It's nice to have music on when you're engaged in strenuous physical activity like jogging or lifting. Regular headphones tend to slip off too easily when you're working up a sweat, though, and not everyone likes using earbuds. For the fitness fiend in your life who needs some stalwart sound, try the SHOKZ OpenRun Sport Headphones, available at Costco for $99.99.
Rather than traditional earbuds or speakers, the SHOKZ OpenRun headphones use bone-conduction, transmitting sound by stimulating the small bones in your ear. Since they don't actually go in or over your ears, you don't need to worry about them falling out or off, and you can still hear your surroundings clearly, which is helpful if you're engaged in DIY work. These headphones also have full Bluetooth support with a noise-cancelling microphone, so you can take calls from your phone while running. They've got an IP67 waterproof rating, so no need to worry about getting sweaty or caught in the rain.
The SHOKZ OpenRun Headphones have earned a 4.5 out of 5 rating, courtesy of 1,100+ reviews. One user said they've bought three pairs for their family and friends, enjoying how the headphones stay put all the time while delivering strong audio quality. Another user does note that the headphones are a bit small, and may not comfortably fit all users.
Royal 14-Sheet Micro Cut Paper Shredder
As nice as it is to receive fun things for the holidays, sometimes a practical gift can go a long way as well. For instance, depending on your line of work, you may need to dispose of paper documents on a regular basis. If you know an office worker who's going through a lot of paper, you could make their life a little easier with the Royal Micro Cut Paper Shredder, available at Costco for $79.99.
This compact home and office shredder is perfect for quickly disposing of junk or sensitive documents. You can feed up to 14 sheets of paper into the slot, and it'll swiftly dice them up into tiny, micro-cut pieces in a single pass, dumping the remains into the 4.5 gallon waste bin beneath. As an added perk, the blades of this shredder are strong enough to cut through plastic, which is very convenient for safely destroying old, expired credit cards and ID cards. The shredder can run continuously for up to 20 minutes with clear indicator lights in the event of a jam or overheat.
The Royal Micro Cut Paper Shredder has a 4.5 out of 5 score based on reviews from nearly 800 Costco shoppers. One user, who works in a profession with sensitive documents, was able to get through a large volume of documents with ease. They also appreciated the shredder's compact and simple design, which looks nice in their office.
Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Rotundus Outdoor Wall Sconces
A little stylish lighting can work wonders for a dreary space, and if it can be easily hooked into an existing smart home framework, all the better. If you know someone who wants to give a little extra punch to an outdoor space, get them a pair of Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Rotundus Outdoor Wall Sconces, available in a two-pack from Costco's online storefront for $119.99.
These wall sconces can be installed on most outdoor surfaces and synced up to major smart home frameworks like Alexa and Google Home. Once they're set up, you can control them from your smartphone, changing their hue and brightness, as well as setting up an activation schedule. You can even have them light up in preset shows to really highlight those holiday decorations. The sconces have a heavy-duty aluminum body with an IP65 weather resistance rating, so you can safely leave them out year-round without worry of rain, snow, or intense sunlight.
Over 400 Costco shoppers have given the Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Rotundus Outdoor Wall Sconces a cumulative 4.2 out of 5 star score. One user bought a second set of these lights to add to the first set that's been going strong for two years. However, both this and other buyers note that you need a decently strong Wi-Fi signal to keep the lights connected.
If you want good deals, look to fellow shoppers
The bulk-buying discounts of Costco can make it easy to get carried away while shopping there, so it's important to know you're getting quality products ahead of time. To ensure all of these potential holiday gifts are worth spending your money on, we focused on gadgets with user ratings of at least 4 out of 5 stars. Additionally, to ensure those scores are properly weighted, we focused further on products with at least 400 user reviews.