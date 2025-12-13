Apple Leak Revealed The HomePod 2 Mini - Here's When It Might Come Out
It's been five years since Apple released the HomePod mini. Built on the failure of the original HomePod, the company thought that offering a cheaper model with modest sound quality could be a way to make its speakers mainstream. Over the years, Apple upgraded its device with new colors, and even released a second generation of the HomePod with more powerful sound and improved audio technologies. Still, none of these releases were able to make Apple's HomePod a success.
For a while, rumors about the HomePod mini 2 have floated around the web, but so far, its release still has yet to be confirmed. During 2025, reports suggested that this device's release was imminent, but as this year is wrapping up, Apple has seemingly delayed the launch of this device for 2026.
Still, leaked code reveals that not only does this device exist, but it's finally on the way. According to Macworld, Apple's internal code reveals the company is readying the release of an upgraded speaker with the same S10 chip found in the latest Apple Watch models.
Don't expect a big upgrade to Apple's HomePod mini lineup
Since Apple is only expected to upgrade the chip inside the second-generation HomePod mini, it's unclear how much the company will be able to improve the speaker's audio quality. One of the biggest complaints regarding the first generation is the lack of rich bass, which the company might be able to partially address by tweaking certain internal components.
Still, one of the major upgrades this speaker could get would be an all-new Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, though it's unclear if that's part of the company's plans for this refresh. The HomePod mini will presumably continue to offer similar audio quality, no visual improvements, and Apple will likely focus its business strategy into the long-rumored smart home hub; which is expected to launch alongside this new Siri with iOS 26.4.
While rumors point to a 2026 release of the HomePod mini 2, it's unclear how this device can find success if Apple is apparently not worried about new AI capabilities. Only aiming at a small refresh with slightly improved specs may not prove fruitful for the HomePod.