Apple Leak Revealed The HomePod 2 Mini - Here's When It Might Come Out

It's been five years since Apple released the HomePod mini. Built on the failure of the original HomePod, the company thought that offering a cheaper model with modest sound quality could be a way to make its speakers mainstream. Over the years, Apple upgraded its device with new colors, and even released a second generation of the HomePod with more powerful sound and improved audio technologies. Still, none of these releases were able to make Apple's HomePod a success.

For a while, rumors about the HomePod mini 2 have floated around the web, but so far, its release still has yet to be confirmed. During 2025, reports suggested that this device's release was imminent, but as this year is wrapping up, Apple has seemingly delayed the launch of this device for 2026.

Still, leaked code reveals that not only does this device exist, but it's finally on the way. According to Macworld, Apple's internal code reveals the company is readying the release of an upgraded speaker with the same S10 chip found in the latest Apple Watch models.