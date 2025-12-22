5 Clever Uses For Your Old Kindle

If you don't know what to do with your old Kindle, how about turning it into a clock with some personality? This is one of the most fun and literary ways you can repurpose your device. Instead of just showing boring digits like any other clock on the planet, you can make the Kindle screen display time through quotes from your favorite books, poems, or stories. Prop up your Kindle on a stand and let it show you quotes from books like "Alice in Wonderland" that will highlight the time. After all, it's always six o'clock at the Mad Hatter's tea party.

But to turn your Kindle into a clock, you'll have to jailbreak your device, so you can install custom software that controls the screen. You then need to generate a set of images for each minute of the day, containing your favorite quotes and highlighted time — written in bold — so it's easy to read. Once you load these image files onto your Kindle, a small script checks the clock and shows the matching images. It's like a storybook clock that ticks in literary lines. The Kindle clock is more than a time display. It's also an art installation and a wonderful way to give new life to your old e-book reader. That said, if you want to save your old Kindle for another project, you can similarly repurpose your old iPad tablet instead.