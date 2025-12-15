The 20th Anniversary iPhone Could Feature Apple's Most Futuristic Design Yet

Each new iPhone generation delivers the most advanced mobile technology Apple can offer, including chip and camera advancements, new display innovations, and battery life improvements. The design generally stays the same for multiple years, with Apple tweaking it only slightly each year. The iPhone 17 series delivered the first major redesign in years, including the ultra-thin iPhone Air model. It's paving the way for even bolder iPhone designs that may culminate in the 20th anniversary iPhone that Apple should unveil in 2027. Informally called iPhone 20, the device may deliver Apple's most futuristic design yet, an all-screen phone with curved edges and no cutouts. These claims have appeared in various rumors in the past, hinting at Apple's early work on technologies required to make the iPhone 20 vision happen. A new report from Korea suggests that Apple's iPhone 20 prototyping may be advanced enough to allow LG Display to start major preparations for supplying a bezel-less iPhone panel unlike anything on the market.

A report from Dealsite says that LG Display is investing 400 billion won ($273 million) in new production lines that would serve the iPhone 20 exclusively. LG is already ordering the necessary equipment from suppliers. The iPhone 20 display technology is supposedly so different that LG has to modify existing lines to accommodate Apple's needs. The report also notes that the investment is significant, as LG may ready 10 production lines for Apple. On the other hand, Samsung Display, which is Apple's main supplier of OLED screens for the iPhone, is focusing on the foldable iPhone set to launch next year. If it's also preparing to manufacture the new curved iPhone 20 display, those plans have not leaked.