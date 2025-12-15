Apple Music Without CarPlay? These GM Vehicles Can Now Use It

In something of a surprise development, GM announced that Apple Music will be available as a native app on GM vehicles starting today. At launch, Apple Music will be available on newer Cadillac and Chevrolet models, with a planned rollout to other GM brands to follow later. With the native Apple Music app, GM owners can access millions of songs, expert-curated playlists, podcasts, and essentially all Apple Music features regular subscribers enjoy.

GM notes that Apple Music access will be available to GM owners for eight years at no additional cost thanks to an 8-year free subscription to OnStar Basics. As it stands now, free access appears to be limited to 2025 models. "We are bringing the Apple Music app to GM vehicles in a way that takes full advantage of our industry-leading audio capabilities," GM VP of global product management Tim Twerdahl said in a press release.

Naturally, GM touts that Apple Music will take full advantage of GM's "advanced audio systems," including Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. Altogether, GM says the partnership will transform GM cars into "an immersive, three-dimensional sound environment," designed to take full advantage of a vehicle's sound system and acoustics.