Apple Music Without CarPlay? These GM Vehicles Can Now Use It
In something of a surprise development, GM announced that Apple Music will be available as a native app on GM vehicles starting today. At launch, Apple Music will be available on newer Cadillac and Chevrolet models, with a planned rollout to other GM brands to follow later. With the native Apple Music app, GM owners can access millions of songs, expert-curated playlists, podcasts, and essentially all Apple Music features regular subscribers enjoy.
GM notes that Apple Music access will be available to GM owners for eight years at no additional cost thanks to an 8-year free subscription to OnStar Basics. As it stands now, free access appears to be limited to 2025 models. "We are bringing the Apple Music app to GM vehicles in a way that takes full advantage of our industry-leading audio capabilities," GM VP of global product management Tim Twerdahl said in a press release.
Naturally, GM touts that Apple Music will take full advantage of GM's "advanced audio systems," including Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. Altogether, GM says the partnership will transform GM cars into "an immersive, three-dimensional sound environment," designed to take full advantage of a vehicle's sound system and acoustics.
GM embraces Apple Music as it avoids CarPlay
Even though GM is embracing Apple Music, the company is still planning to eliminate CarPlay compatibility. Despite an avalanche of user backlash, GM is sticking to its decision, with the working assumption being that the company can generate significantly more revenue if it offers users access to its own infotainment options.
While this might result in a slight uptick in profits, GM is arguably sacrificing usability in the process. As we've covered before, GM's infotainment systems have historically left a lot to be desired. Not only does full access to the entire suite of infotainment features cost money, but the user experience has been panned by several publications. The built-in infotainment system on the 2024 Chevy Silverado, for instance, was said to be prone to freezing abruptly and disconnecting from GPS.
Additionally, it's entirely plausible that many prospective car buyers will avoid GM cars entirely due to their lack of CarPlay integration. So, while it's nice that new GM car owners are getting access to Apple Music, it would be all the more user-friendly if GM simply allowed CarPlay and Android Auto users to connect to the dash directly, as is the case with nearly every other auto manufacturer.