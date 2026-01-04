Say Goodbye To Your Sluggish Smart TV With This Cheap Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you own an older smart TV, particularly a budget model, there is a chance your TV interface feels laggy and sluggish. This is because many smart TV models come with not-so-powerful processors, which can start to show their age when encountering modern apps that need more resources. That's also one reason why some streaming services even stop supporting older smart TVs. However, as everything else on your TV is in perfectly good shape, an upgrade to a newer smart TV doesn't seem like a wise decision. Fortunately, there is a pretty affordable solution to this problem: a streaming stick.

Rather than upgrading to a completely new TV, you can simply pick up a streaming stick and plug it into your TV's HDMI port to give the television a new lease on life. As the streaming device has its own processor and other electronics, it doesn't rely on your TV's internals for anything other than passing the audio and video signals. So, as long as you are buying a relatively recent streaming stick model, you will get a responsive and snappy experience as well as support for all the apps you need. And if a few years down the line, the streaming stick also starts to show its age, you can simply upgrade to a newer model and keep using the same TV until you are really ready to get a new one.