Christian Bale's 2010s Crime Movie With A 92% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Paramount+ Hit
2013's "American Hustle," launched to critical acclaim, grossing $251 million on a $40 million budget, making it a commercial success. It also earned a deluge of nominations at the Oscars and awards at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and British Academy Film Awards. It has a 92% on the Tomatometer from critics and a 74% on the Popcornmeter from users over at Rotten Tomatoes. But as for why it's relevant in 2025, almost 13 years later — it's currently rising up the streaming charts.
For the week ending December 12, it was in the top 10 movies streamed on Paramount+ for several days, and that may continue in the weeks ahead. The Christian Bale-led film also stars Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Jennifer Lawrence, with supporting roles from Robert De Niro, Shea Whigham, Louis C.K., Michael Pena and more. It's an American crime film, with excellent comedic timing, very loosely based on the FBI's Abscam sting operation that occurred in the late '70s and early '80s.
But is the dramatization any good? Yes, and that appears to be why it's rising through the ranks like a lot of older classics, such as this Hollywood classic with a perfect score from Roger Ebert on HBO Max, or the 2010 remake of a classic TV series that's blowing up on Netflix.
What viewers say about American Hustle
"American Hustle" follows a pair of professional grifters: Irvin Rosenfield, played by Bale, and Sydney Prosser, played by Amy Adams. After getting caught red-handed by FBI agent Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper), they begin working undercover to set up a sting operation to catch New Jersey Mayor Carmine Polito, played by Jeremy Renner. That sure sounds interesting. Reviews described the movie as intelligent, witty, and exciting.
The average moviegoer seems to agree. Rotten Tomatoes commenters say the "acting is the highlight," that "it was a pleasure to watch," and that it's "slick, stylish, clever and owing a lot to Martin Scorsese," alluding to a similarity in trademark styles. Indeed, it is Scorsese-esque, but it also stands competently on its own two feet. IMDb reviewers say the performances are "the safeguard for this movie to have a very long life," that it's "a well deserved movie for all the nominations," and that it's also a "big dose of strangely endearing entertainment."
What's perhaps most interesting about it is that it's a crime film that's not too pretentious and, despite some of its darker themes, still manages to end on a satisfying high note. It's also one of those rare movies that gets better the more you watch thanks to the nuanced performances. Paramount+ is the place to watch "American Hustle" right now. You can also watch on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home by renting or buying. If you've already seen it and can't decide what to watch, there is a site that can decide for you with excellent recommendations.