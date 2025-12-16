Christian Bale's 2010s Crime Movie With A 92% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Paramount+ Hit

2013's "American Hustle," launched to critical acclaim, grossing $251 million on a $40 million budget, making it a commercial success. It also earned a deluge of nominations at the Oscars and awards at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and British Academy Film Awards. It has a 92% on the Tomatometer from critics and a 74% on the Popcornmeter from users over at Rotten Tomatoes. But as for why it's relevant in 2025, almost 13 years later — it's currently rising up the streaming charts.

For the week ending December 12, it was in the top 10 movies streamed on Paramount+ for several days, and that may continue in the weeks ahead. The Christian Bale-led film also stars Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Jennifer Lawrence, with supporting roles from Robert De Niro, Shea Whigham, Louis C.K., Michael Pena and more. It's an American crime film, with excellent comedic timing, very loosely based on the FBI's Abscam sting operation that occurred in the late '70s and early '80s.

But is the dramatization any good? Yes, and that appears to be why it's rising through the ranks like a lot of older classics, such as this Hollywood classic with a perfect score from Roger Ebert on HBO Max, or the 2010 remake of a classic TV series that's blowing up on Netflix.