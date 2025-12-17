Channing Tatum's 2025 Crime Movie Is Taking Over Paramount+ After Audiences Ignored It
Channing Tatum's "Roofman" is an interesting crime movie based on the real-life speed robber Jeffrey Manchester, who haunted Charlotte, North Carolina in the early 2000s. Manchester was known for his cordial and gentle demeanor, despite robbing primarily McDonald's restaurants in the area at gunpoint. When the film released, it received mostly positive reviews from critics, but also modest attention, grossing $32 million globally versus a $19 million budget. It was a financial success, but it didn't get as much love as it probably should have — and it isn't nominated for any Oscars.
Nevertheless, the movie is now taking over Paramount+, landing at the top spot for multiple days in a row. Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes may reveal why this is happening, besides the movie being relatively new to streaming. "Roofman" has an 87% rating from critics and an 85% rating from users, which is positive overall. Audiences say that it's an unbelievable story or "crazy movie" where you "can't help but root for the bad guy" due to Tatum's emotional and vulnerable portrayal of Manchester. That is, until you realize, Manchester didn't just hurt his own family by his poor choices and actions, but many others as well.
Tatum plays the part wonderfully, with his sunny façade that hides a subtly sinister core. This also shines a light on why he would have been a great choice to play Jake Sully in James Cameron's "Avatar" movies, which nearly came to pass.
What's so interesting about a speed robber from the Carolinas?
While Jeffrey Manchester is known for his curt, unusually kind behavior during the robberies, as well as dropping in the night before by drilling holes in the roof of the establishment he planned to rob, he was eventually apprehended for the string of restaurant thefts and jailed. The movie does include this in its plot, but the interesting part takes place when Manchester escapes the local jail to hide out in a Toys "R" Us. He stays in backrooms and other concealed areas, coming out to roam at night when the store is closed and empty.
Eventually, he meets and strikes up a relationship with a woman that works at the store named Leigh Wainscott (played by Kirsten Dunst). Obviously, she is unaware of his background or where he's hiding, and Manchester actually claims to be working confidentially for the local government. He falls back into his nefarious ways, which plays out both tragically and comically, entertaining anyone willing to give the uncharacteristically feel-good flick a shot.
Tatum's "Roofman" isn't the only movie to see receive attention and praise after hitting streaming platforms in recent months. It's actually quite common, with some examples including Liam Neeson's forgotten 2020 action thriller on Netflix or Andrew Garfield's 2025 box office bomb "After the Hunt," which has found quite an audience on Prime Video.