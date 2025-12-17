Channing Tatum's 2025 Crime Movie Is Taking Over Paramount+ After Audiences Ignored It

Channing Tatum's "Roofman" is an interesting crime movie based on the real-life speed robber Jeffrey Manchester, who haunted Charlotte, North Carolina in the early 2000s. Manchester was known for his cordial and gentle demeanor, despite robbing primarily McDonald's restaurants in the area at gunpoint. When the film released, it received mostly positive reviews from critics, but also modest attention, grossing $32 million globally versus a $19 million budget. It was a financial success, but it didn't get as much love as it probably should have — and it isn't nominated for any Oscars.

Nevertheless, the movie is now taking over Paramount+, landing at the top spot for multiple days in a row. Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes may reveal why this is happening, besides the movie being relatively new to streaming. "Roofman" has an 87% rating from critics and an 85% rating from users, which is positive overall. Audiences say that it's an unbelievable story or "crazy movie" where you "can't help but root for the bad guy" due to Tatum's emotional and vulnerable portrayal of Manchester. That is, until you realize, Manchester didn't just hurt his own family by his poor choices and actions, but many others as well.

Tatum plays the part wonderfully, with his sunny façade that hides a subtly sinister core. This also shines a light on why he would have been a great choice to play Jake Sully in James Cameron's "Avatar" movies, which nearly came to pass.