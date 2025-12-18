Why John Cena Got A Cameo In Apple TV's Pluribus
Classified as post-apocalyptic science fiction, Vince Gilligan's "Pluribus" does have mystery elements, particularly surrounding the alien virus that has transformed the rest of humanity. During a recent episode titled "HDP," one big mystery is revealed and explained to the main character, Carol, by superstar John Cena. Unsurprisingly, spoilers will follow: If you aren't caught up with the show, avoid continuing. "Pluribus" is the No. 1 series on Apple TV and a must-watch, after all.
In the previous episode, Carol discovers human body parts in a huge warehouse freezer — equal parts alarming and disturbing. Carol rushes to Las Vegas to meet up with fellow survivor Mr. Diabaté to share the news, but he already knows. In fact, he turns on the television to allow the alien hive mind to explain what's going on and, surprise, it's John Cena.
Why the heck is John Cena there? In an interview with Deadline, Gilligan explained: "We just thought, 'Who better than John Cena to make palatable the idea of eating human flesh, you know?'" Gilligan spoke about a meeting in Tampa, Florida, to film the segment, noting that Cena is "a busy guy," but also "nice enough to shoot this thing."
Gilligan explained the rationale behind casting Cena, choosing him as the "human-derived protein" guy because he's so personable. "'Man, I'd like to have a beer with that guy. So why shouldn't he explain why human-derived protein is the way to go for humanity now?" In the scene, Cena makes the entire thing sound reasonable, which, according to Gilligan, was the intention. "It just made us laugh when we thought of having him do it. And luckily, he said yes," Gilligan added.
Okay, but why do they eat humans, John Cena?
When Carol watches the video, John Cena immediately makes it clear what's happening and why. He explains that the aliens need lots of sustenance. And since they don't "kill" anything, including plants, the aliens turned to a viable source — the humans that died unintentionally during takeover, in addition to those that die daily to natural causes or accidents. They're rendered into a solution of about 8% to 12% HDP (or human-derived protein), along with stockpiled foods, to create a drinkable substance. That gives the alien-possessed people valuable proteins, given that they are already in a "caloric deficit."
It's perhaps a bit stunning for the audience, and for Carol — but after the previous episode's reveal, it's somewhat expected. The alien hive mind has been shown to be drinking a strange substance concealed within paper milk cartons, like those you might see in school or at a hospital.
If you haven't caught "Pluribus" yet, you should. Over at Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 98% score from critics and a rolling 68% score from users — although not all of the first season has been released. For the show, Google even rolled out a Pluribus Easter egg that's both clever and odd, and interested parties should check it out. If you are all caught up and looking for something else to watch, consider some of the best Apple TV+ shows streaming right now. "Slow Horses" is a great recommendation, but if you want something that's slightly bizarre, like "Pluribus," "Severance" may be a better option. On the other hand, if you prefer more post-apocalyptic fare (like something based around Richard Matheson's "I Am Legend") or sci-fi, give "Foundation" or "Silo" a watch.