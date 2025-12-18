Why John Cena Got A Cameo In Apple TV's Pluribus

Classified as post-apocalyptic science fiction, Vince Gilligan's "Pluribus" does have mystery elements, particularly surrounding the alien virus that has transformed the rest of humanity. During a recent episode titled "HDP," one big mystery is revealed and explained to the main character, Carol, by superstar John Cena. Unsurprisingly, spoilers will follow: If you aren't caught up with the show, avoid continuing. "Pluribus" is the No. 1 series on Apple TV and a must-watch, after all.

In the previous episode, Carol discovers human body parts in a huge warehouse freezer — equal parts alarming and disturbing. Carol rushes to Las Vegas to meet up with fellow survivor Mr. Diabaté to share the news, but he already knows. In fact, he turns on the television to allow the alien hive mind to explain what's going on and, surprise, it's John Cena.

Why the heck is John Cena there? In an interview with Deadline, Gilligan explained: "We just thought, 'Who better than John Cena to make palatable the idea of eating human flesh, you know?'" Gilligan spoke about a meeting in Tampa, Florida, to film the segment, noting that Cena is "a busy guy," but also "nice enough to shoot this thing."

Gilligan explained the rationale behind casting Cena, choosing him as the "human-derived protein" guy because he's so personable. "'Man, I'd like to have a beer with that guy. So why shouldn't he explain why human-derived protein is the way to go for humanity now?" In the scene, Cena makes the entire thing sound reasonable, which, according to Gilligan, was the intention. "It just made us laugh when we thought of having him do it. And luckily, he said yes," Gilligan added.