This Amazon Best Seller Is The Weirdest Car Cleaner You've Ever Seen For $7
Keeping the inside of a vehicle clean isn't always easy. Without even factoring in children or pets, the interior of an automobile can have a multitude of areas for dust, dirt, and debris to hide. Keeping every nook and cranny clean can be rather cumbersome, but a quirky item available on Amazon might just do the trick, even if it does look peculiar.
Right now, Amazon has the PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Putty on sale for $6.62, netting you a 26% savings off the typical $8.99 price tag. Even if the putty itself seems like it's two parts weird, one part amusing, it's currently an Amazon best seller and has rave reviews from customers. The amorphous putty clings to objects without separating, meaning it can seep into cracks and collect debris without leaving any bits of itself behind.
Even if the cleaning putty may look like something that eats people in a cheesy old horror movie, it can be helpful in eliminating dust from hard-to-reach areas. Additionally, it has some nice uses outside of a vehicle as well, making it a worth addition to our list of accessories under $20 for office workers. With that in mind, this can be a solid choice for yourself or it can make a good stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift.
Keep your car clean with the PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Putty
A good deal on something that's actually handy can be hard to beat. Just like finding something useful for the office at Dollar Tree, it can be a nice feeling to find something that actually serves a purpose without overspending. Though it may look incredibly strange, the PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Putty fits the bill, and the deal currently going on over at Amazon is worth checking out.
The PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Putty is composed of an eco-friendly material, and it's safe for vehicles, meaning it can grab dust and debris from air vents and corners without causing damage. It can also be used for cleaning a keyboard in an office, but the company notes not to use it on cellphone screens or computer monitors –- and there are safer ways to remove dust from certain electronics, anyway.
Currently a #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Automotive category, over 100,000 have been sold in the past month, and the product also has a 4.1-star rating out of five with over 96,800 reviews. Folks appreciate the Car Cleaning Putty's ease of use, longevity, and its effectiveness at cleaning the small corners of a vehicle. However, at least one user notes that the substance can leave a greasy feeling on your hands and recommends using a rag. Nonetheless, this can be a solid go-to for keeping in your car, but remember to store it in a cool, dry place.