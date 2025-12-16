This Amazon Best Seller Is The Weirdest Car Cleaner You've Ever Seen For $7

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping the inside of a vehicle clean isn't always easy. Without even factoring in children or pets, the interior of an automobile can have a multitude of areas for dust, dirt, and debris to hide. Keeping every nook and cranny clean can be rather cumbersome, but a quirky item available on Amazon might just do the trick, even if it does look peculiar.

Right now, Amazon has the PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Putty on sale for $6.62, netting you a 26% savings off the typical $8.99 price tag. Even if the putty itself seems like it's two parts weird, one part amusing, it's currently an Amazon best seller and has rave reviews from customers. The amorphous putty clings to objects without separating, meaning it can seep into cracks and collect debris without leaving any bits of itself behind.

Even if the cleaning putty may look like something that eats people in a cheesy old horror movie, it can be helpful in eliminating dust from hard-to-reach areas. Additionally, it has some nice uses outside of a vehicle as well, making it a worth addition to our list of accessories under $20 for office workers. With that in mind, this can be a solid choice for yourself or it can make a good stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift.