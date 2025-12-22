This Free App Wirelessly Sends Files From Your PC To Your Steam Deck (Or Laptop)
Steam Decks can be more than portable gaming libraries. If you want to, you can transform your Steam Deck into a versatile media center. But part of that process requires you to comfortably move assets back and forth between your PC and Steam Deck. Thankfully, Valve's SteamOS can install apps natively, not unlike other Linux-based systems.
You can install a number of Steam Deck-compatible apps through the Discover Software Center. Some of these apps are game-changing and can even grant you access to non-Steam titles. Other apps facilitate the Steam Deck's daily operations, such as wirelessly sending screenshots, mods, and videos across your devices. LocalSend is a free app that does precisely that, but unlike popular alternatives such as KDE Connect, LocalSend is more flexible, secure, and streamlined. LocalSend is a great choice for people looking to import and export their large collections of files to their Steam Decks locally, along with respecting user privacy due to its open-sourced nature. The app is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.
Moreover, LocalSend doesn't rely on ads, and nothing is stored on a server, which cuts out any potential middleman who could access or see your files while in a cloud. But as a safety precaution, LocalSend still uses HTTPS encryption to keep your data safe, making it unreadable to anyone on the network. The app also uses dynamically generated TLS/SSL certificates to verify devices and the recipients.
LocalSend is a free app that sends files privately and safely locally
LocalSend is relatively easy to install; it is like installing any other app you would on your iPhone or Android device. Depending on the device you choose to host or send your files, you just need to find the LocalSend app in your app store of choice (on a Windows-based computer, you can download it directly from the LocalSend website or GitHub page). Once you've downloaded the app on your host or receiving device, turn on your Steam Deck, press the Steam button, and select Power, then choose Switch to Desktop Mode to open your Steam Deck's Desktop mode. While in Desktop mode, use the Steam Deck's trackpad or plug in a mouse to select the Discover Software Center (it looks like a blue shopping bag) icon at the bottom of the taskbar. You can then search for "LocalSend" in the Discover Software Center, then click or tap the download button next to the app's banner.
Once you've installed the app, ensure both the Steam Deck and your connected device are on the same Wi-Fi network. Once you've verified this, open the app on both devices and return to the one you wish to start the transfer with. Inside the app, tap or click Send on the device you plan to send the file or folder (be aware that the app will assign a unique name to each device), then select Accept on the receiving device. Your transferred file or folder will appear at the location specified in your app settings.
Why use LocalSend on your Steam Deck over other options
Not only is LocalSend intuitive to use, but the program also doesn't depend on your internet connection since files are sent locally. So if you have an unstable network or a massive file (or folder) to transfer, LocalSend won't punish you. Rival options such as KDE Connect and Warpinator/Winpinator also work without an internet connection, but have limitations. For example, KDE Connect cannot send large files or folders locally, and Warpinator/Winpinator sometimes requires minor configuration to work on other platforms (it is designed for Linux and needs a second program to pair with Windows).
You can still transfer files to your Steam Deck using a direct connection via a physical USB/Drive or an SD Card. However, this solution isn't convenient if you don't have one nearby. You can also use Server Message Block (SMB) and Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP) options if you want the most control over wireless transfers between your Steam Deck and other devices. But unlike LocalSend, these require more in-depth initial setups. The same is also true of other file transfer solutions like Network-Attached Storage (NAS) systems. Plus, if you don't already have one, an NAS can get pretty expensive.