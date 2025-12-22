This Free App Wirelessly Sends Files From Your PC To Your Steam Deck (Or Laptop)

Steam Decks can be more than portable gaming libraries. If you want to, you can transform your Steam Deck into a versatile media center. But part of that process requires you to comfortably move assets back and forth between your PC and Steam Deck. Thankfully, Valve's SteamOS can install apps natively, not unlike other Linux-based systems.

You can install a number of Steam Deck-compatible apps through the Discover Software Center. Some of these apps are game-changing and can even grant you access to non-Steam titles. Other apps facilitate the Steam Deck's daily operations, such as wirelessly sending screenshots, mods, and videos across your devices. LocalSend is a free app that does precisely that, but unlike popular alternatives such as KDE Connect, LocalSend is more flexible, secure, and streamlined. LocalSend is a great choice for people looking to import and export their large collections of files to their Steam Decks locally, along with respecting user privacy due to its open-sourced nature. The app is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Moreover, LocalSend doesn't rely on ads, and nothing is stored on a server, which cuts out any potential middleman who could access or see your files while in a cloud. But as a safety precaution, LocalSend still uses HTTPS encryption to keep your data safe, making it unreadable to anyone on the network. The app also uses dynamically generated TLS/SSL certificates to verify devices and the recipients.