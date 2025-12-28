The Wireless Gadget That Turns Your Phone Into A Microscope

No matter how good someone's vision may be, focusing on the smaller details of certain objects can still be challenging. While we're waiting for scientists to release robotic eyes with better sight humans, a decent microscope that connects to your phone can be useful to have around. SkyBasic's wireless microscope is compatible with Android 6.0 or above and iPhones with iOS 9.0 or above, and smartphones can connect via Wi-Fi.

The microscope can also be connected with an included USB cable. Offering 50x to 1000x magnification, eight integrated LED lights help deliver clarity. The microscope provides images up to 1920x1080 resolution with just the touch of a button thanks to a 2MP HD CMOS sensor. Over 2,000 of these SkyBasic microscopes have been purchased in the past month and it holds a 4.2 star rating from more than 9,200 reviews.

Customers give it high marks for ease of use, strong magnification, and the ability to take clear photos. However, some do complain that its magnification isn't as strong as advertised, while some took umbrage that the required app needs full photo access on mobile. Nonetheless, this wireless gadget can make for a fun time with the little ones, or it can be handy for just getting a closer look at certain objects.