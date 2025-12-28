The Wireless Gadget That Turns Your Phone Into A Microscope
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're looking for cool new iPhone gadgets or phone accessories for Android owners, there's seemingly no end to the amount of gadgets you can buy for a smartphone. However, not all phone accessories are equal, and some can simply be a waste of money. Fortunately, this cool little item on Amazon hits all the marks when it comes to being useful, interesting, and perhaps best of all, inexpensive. If you're looking to get a larger look at the smaller things of the world, then the SkyBasic Wireless Digital Microscope may be just for you.
Currently on sale for $28.48, this microscope packs a couple of features that make it impressively adaptable, including up to 1000x magnification. While we can't promise that the device will help you find microscopic robots invading your body, this wireless gadget would be good for anyone that has curious young minds at home, or those who simply want a better look at the finer details of everyday objects.
Magnify your world with ease
No matter how good someone's vision may be, focusing on the smaller details of certain objects can still be challenging. While we're waiting for scientists to release robotic eyes with better sight humans, a decent microscope that connects to your phone can be useful to have around. SkyBasic's wireless microscope is compatible with Android 6.0 or above and iPhones with iOS 9.0 or above, and smartphones can connect via Wi-Fi.
The microscope can also be connected with an included USB cable. Offering 50x to 1000x magnification, eight integrated LED lights help deliver clarity. The microscope provides images up to 1920x1080 resolution with just the touch of a button thanks to a 2MP HD CMOS sensor. Over 2,000 of these SkyBasic microscopes have been purchased in the past month and it holds a 4.2 star rating from more than 9,200 reviews.
Customers give it high marks for ease of use, strong magnification, and the ability to take clear photos. However, some do complain that its magnification isn't as strong as advertised, while some took umbrage that the required app needs full photo access on mobile. Nonetheless, this wireless gadget can make for a fun time with the little ones, or it can be handy for just getting a closer look at certain objects.