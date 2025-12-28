4 Apps Android Users Rarely Use (But Should)

The app wasn't always available on Android. The app only came to Android in early 2025, giving Android users access to everything Apple TV has to offer. This is great if you have an Apple TV device at home to stream content on your TV, but you use an Android phone. Essentially, you can pick up right where you left off, and you don't have to buy into the Apple ecosystem to do it.

The user interface and experience are very similar to those used on the Apple TV devices, so using it on Android feels seamless. You can view all of the Apple TV content on the home page, with the top row displaying content you're currently watching. You can also download content straight to your phone for offline viewing, a neat feature if you're traveling or going off the grid. While the content on the Apple TV app is limited to series and films made by Apple, it's still a great way to catch up on popular titles like Slow Horses, Down Cemetery Road, Foundation, and For All Mankind.

If you're a fan of soccer, you'll be glad to know the app has a dedicated MLS tab, where you can catch up on all the action from MLS teams. Up until this season, you did need to sign up for the MLS season pass to get access to every game, but that's no longer the case. Starting next season, MLS matches will be free in 2026 for Apple TV subscribers. That means you can watch Messi embarrass defenses every week, sometimes twice, without paying more than you do now.