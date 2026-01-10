7 Of The Best Free Android Apps For Automating Your Routine

You don't want to waste any time when completing tasks during your day. There are a lot of small, routine things you have to remember throughout your day, and many of them involve your smartphone, such as switching to mobile data when you leave your house or silencing it before an important meeting. A good way to make sure these minor tasks happen is by having an automation app take care of these tasks for you and keep track of everything. There are several you can download from the Play Store that can help you handle these practices, but knowing the correct app that you should get for an Android phone can be difficult.

We've gone through several automation apps available for free for all Android smartphones and tracked down the best apps that you can use (these also work on many Android tablets). Although each of the ones we mention in our list below is free, they also come with a premium paid option if you'd like to go with those, potentially unlocking additional features. You'll want to add these apps to your must-have list, along with other free Android apps you should install on your phone. These are the seven best free Android apps that you can get to automate your routine.