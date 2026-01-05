The Steam Deck Is Powering Ukraine's Drones - Here's How

A breakdown by Liam Dawe on GamingOnLinux shared that "[Sable] coordination is done via a remote control, camera, and monitor." Other sources also mention that the military leveraged the Steam Deck's Linux platform to install Linux-compatible custom software for the technology to work. Then, once the drone is deployed at the location of interest, the Steam Deck displays real-time visual feedback from the turret directly on its screen.

Leveraging this type of technology is important because it promotes the operator's safety from open gunfire and isn't too expensive to install or operate. Plus, the entire setup is also flexible, as noted by TPO Media, since it can be operated in stationary positions or while installed on a moving vehicle. An obvious example using this setup would be for eliminating low-flying enemy drones deployed by Russia.

Interestingly, this isn't the only use case for the Steam Deck when it comes to handling Ukrainian drones. The platform itself has been adapted to help Ukraine gain more drone experience through simulation. A Ukrainian developer, Sim Tech Solutions, released an FPS game, Ukrainian Fight Drone Simulator (UFDS). According to the Steam entry page for UFDS, its primary goal is to be "a public version of a leading ultra-realistic FPV drone trainer, built on lessons from the Ukrainian frontline." Potentially, this game could be another way to help recruits gain more experience safely.