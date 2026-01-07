5 Of The Best MacBook USB Accessories For Work At Home And On The Go
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Working from home is common nowadays, as many companies have found that their employees are just as efficient in that setting as opposed to the office. With a reliable MacBook, you can do just about anything — from anywhere — as long as you have access to the internet. Doing so can be challenging at times by comparison, as offices are typically equipped with an array of useful supplies needed for the job. It can be extra annoying when you don't have a docking station or an extra storage device at your immediate disposal while working from home. So, we're going to help you prepare by getting the right USB accessories: These gadgets will allow you to expand connectivity options, help you keep your devices charged, or simply help you organize and save all your files.
Let's look at the 5 best MacBook accessories for remote workers currently on the market. These tools will help you stay productive no matter where you are. Simply put, they're essential for both work and your life on the go. We'll focus on quality, ease of use, and the popularity of these accessories among MacBook users.
Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub (A8371)
The Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is one of the most versatile gadgets that will level up your workspace. You can easily get it on Amazon for around $25 (at the time of writing). It also has an impressive 4.6 out of 5-star rating, derived from more than 28,000 reviews.
Users are satisfied with its sturdy build, impressive functionality, and durability. That said, Anker's USB-C hub has a 100W power delivery (85W effective, allowing 15W for operation) to help you keep your MacBook charged. It also boasts a 4K HDMI output, so you can connect an external monitor to your MacBook. Aside from that, it comes with two USB-A ports, one USB-C data port, one microSD slot, and one SD card reader slot. With all these connectivity options, you can plug in a keyboard, a mouse, your smartphone, and your SD cards without having to buy any additional accessories. Finally, we appreciate its aluminum body as it complements the MacBook's design, while also being capable of staying cool under heavy workload.
Syntech USB-C to USB Adapter (2-pack)
A crowd favorite on Amazon, the Syntech USB-C to USB Adapter offers both utility and value in a very small, compact package. It allows you to connect any device that uses a standard USB connector to your MacBook's USB-C slot. That means you can now connect anything from an external SSD to a card reader to your MacBook on the go, without needing any bulky accessories or cables. Also, these adapters are compatible with iPads, iPhones, and other devices that have a USB-C connection, so it's highly versatile. For only around $13 (or less on sale), you'll get two adapters, and you can choose from a variety of colors to match your MacBook's design. Overall, the Syntech USB-C to USB Adapter boasts a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, coming from over 185,000 global ratings.
We like the sleek aluminum alloy casing beyond its aesthetic appeal. It also serves to ensure heat dispersion, improving the durability of the device. Although it has a very minimalistic design, the Syntech adapter delivers solid USB 3.0 speeds up to 5 Gbps. It's perfect for transferring files from legacy peripherals when paired with your MacBook.
Plugable 13-in-1 USB-C Docking Station
If you're seeking serious expandability for your MacBook, consider the Plugable 13-in-1 USB-C docking Station. It offers three 4K monitor outputs via HDMI or DisplayPort, as well as a Gigabit Ethernet port and an SD card reader. It also has audio in/out, four USB-A ports, and one front USB-C port capable of 10 Gbps. In essence, you can use this docking station to turn your MacBook into a workhorse of an office PC since it allows you to have a multiple-monitor setup and connect all the peripherals you need. You can get all this for $229 on Amazon at the time of writing.
This Plugable device has a solid rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars, derived from over 1,700 reviews on Amazon. One user shared how he used the Plugable device to connect his old laptop to three monitors with ease. The plug-and-play nature of this MacBook docking station is its best overall feature. Nobody wants to struggle with connectivity issues while on the go. That said, some users mention intermittent connection, and occasional jankiness tied to the DisplayLink software setup in particular.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
If you're searching for a sleek wireless charger for multiple devices, consider the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. It's capable of delivering wireless power to your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. No need to carry three separate chargers with you, or clutter your desk with a handful of separate cables. This is a great charging solution for all those who are invested in the Apple ecosystem.
On Amazon, Belkin's BoostCharge unit has garnered a solid rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, backed by more than 1,100 reviews. Nevertheless, the Belkin BoostCharge integrates Qi2/MagSafe magnetic charging up to 15W for iPhones, and optimized charging for Apple Watch devices and AirPods. At a price of around $105, this charger comes with a two-year warranty as a reassuring layer of protection.
It's worth mentioning that some users were disappointed by how heavy this unit is, claiming it's not appropriate for travel. Indeed, the device is somewhat bulky for a charger — and while you can use it on the go, it may be more appropriately placed on your desk.
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD
Need a reliable and rugged storage companion for your MacBook? Consider the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD. This is one of the storage alternatives that replaced USB drives, and this unit will set you back a cool $119 on Amazon. It has so far attained an impressive 4.6 out of 5-star rating from more than 86,000 reviewers.
SanDisk made this SSD to last, promoting its ability to endure the elements. It delivers near NVMe-class speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s read and 1,000 MB/s write. It's encased in an IP65-rated shell that can survive drops, dust, and splashes. This is a solid choice for frequent travelers, and it's a cheap way to expand the limited storage space of your MacBook.
Take note that the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD has a pretty short USB cable, so you'll have to keep it close to your MacBook. Still, SanDisk is one of the best-selling and most popular travel-friendly SSDs. It offers lightning-fast performance and an extremely durable design.
How did we select these products?
We've handpicked a lineup of practical MacBook USB accessories that real users swear by. These aren't just impulse buys. We looked for devices that are genuinely useful for daily tasks tied to a variety of use cases. All items listed in this article were vetted through in-depth research backed by real-world customers' feedback. Each product featured boasts a minimum 1,000 reviews on Amazon, and an average rating of at least 4.2 or higher.