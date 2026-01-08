Roku TVs: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Manufactured

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Roku streaming devices are some of the best you can buy. The company, founded by Anthony Wood, pioneered streaming players after launching the first model in 2008. The company sold over 10 million devices in six years, and it grew into one of the more well-known players in streaming devices. But Roku didn't stick to streaming devices and started licensing its operating system, Roku OS, to third-party manufacturers like TCL and Hisense. The company also partnered with several television set manufacturers to launch Roku-branded models from the likes of Hisense, TCL, Philips, and Westinghouse.

That's why you've seen partner-branded Roku TVs from other companies, such as TCL's 4-Series 55-inch Roku TV. But recently, the company started selling its own branded models, releasing its first in 2023 with the Roku Select and Roku Plus Series. In 2024, the company released its first high-end TVs under the Roku Pro Series branding, with screen sizes up to 75 inches.

You might have more questions about the company than answers. After all, it's only been a few years since it started selling its own sets, and very few companies in the TV market actually manufacture their own TVs. For instance, Panasonic TVs are made by TCL and Vestel, while Vizio outsources its manufacturing to third-party companies. But what about Roku? Does it manufacture its own TVs? And where are they made?