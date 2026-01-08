Roku TVs: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Manufactured
Roku streaming devices are some of the best you can buy. The company, founded by Anthony Wood, pioneered streaming players after launching the first model in 2008. The company sold over 10 million devices in six years, and it grew into one of the more well-known players in streaming devices. But Roku didn't stick to streaming devices and started licensing its operating system, Roku OS, to third-party manufacturers like TCL and Hisense. The company also partnered with several television set manufacturers to launch Roku-branded models from the likes of Hisense, TCL, Philips, and Westinghouse.
That's why you've seen partner-branded Roku TVs from other companies, such as TCL's 4-Series 55-inch Roku TV. But recently, the company started selling its own branded models, releasing its first in 2023 with the Roku Select and Roku Plus Series. In 2024, the company released its first high-end TVs under the Roku Pro Series branding, with screen sizes up to 75 inches.
You might have more questions about the company than answers. After all, it's only been a few years since it started selling its own sets, and very few companies in the TV market actually manufacture their own TVs. For instance, Panasonic TVs are made by TCL and Vestel, while Vizio outsources its manufacturing to third-party companies. But what about Roku? Does it manufacture its own TVs? And where are they made?
Roku is less transparent about its TV manufacturing
For its partner-branded TVs, Roku doesn't handle any manufacturing. For instance, in September 2025, the company announced a partnership with Vestel, a Turkish manufacturer and one of the biggest in Europe, to make Roku OS-powered TVs for some of its partner brands, starting with Finlux. For its own TVs, the story is different. While announcing its first in-house sets in 2023, the company told Variety that it doesn't depend on any of its licensed partners that produce Roku OS-powered TVs to manufacture its models.
However, Variety notes that, at the time, the company "declined to disclose which manufacturing partner or partners it has enlisted to supply the Roku-branded TVs." Another article from The Verge reveals that the company doesn't manufacture its TVs directly, as it's not involved in display or television manufacturing. It instead collaborates with a hardware company, which it has kept secret, that produces sets branded with Roku's logo, according to The Verge.
Despite doubts about its manufacturing, Roku does make it clear that the streaming giant is behind the design of its entire TV lineup, from the Roku Select to Pro Series. But there's still one unknown about Roku's manufacturing: where its televisions are produced. The company hasn't revealed a single location from where its TVs are manufactured.