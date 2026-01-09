Say Goodbye To Battery Woes With This 'Massive' Portable Charger

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Modern consumer gadgets such as phones and laptops are as powerful as ever, but one of their biggest downsides is the battery life. Some phones and laptops do offer excellent battery life out of the box, but you know the story of modern batteries: They degrade as time goes by. You might be able to enjoy solid battery life now, but it won't stay like that all the time.

That's why, if there's any gadget that you should have with you, it's a power bank, and a solid one at that. One that can charge your phone or even your laptop on the go if you're running low on battery. That means you'll need a power bank that's not only portable for ease of carrying but also with enough juice to be able to charge your device multiple times.

If that sounds like what you need from a power bank, then you're in luck because the Anker 737 Power Bank might be perfect for you. Among other features, it's a TSA-compliant gadget, which makes it safe to carry on a plane. But that's just one of the many features that make this power bank the perfect option.