Say Goodbye To Battery Woes With This 'Massive' Portable Charger
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Modern consumer gadgets such as phones and laptops are as powerful as ever, but one of their biggest downsides is the battery life. Some phones and laptops do offer excellent battery life out of the box, but you know the story of modern batteries: They degrade as time goes by. You might be able to enjoy solid battery life now, but it won't stay like that all the time.
That's why, if there's any gadget that you should have with you, it's a power bank, and a solid one at that. One that can charge your phone or even your laptop on the go if you're running low on battery. That means you'll need a power bank that's not only portable for ease of carrying but also with enough juice to be able to charge your device multiple times.
If that sounds like what you need from a power bank, then you're in luck because the Anker 737 Power Bank might be perfect for you. Among other features, it's a TSA-compliant gadget, which makes it safe to carry on a plane. But that's just one of the many features that make this power bank the perfect option.
Keep your mobile devices charged all day long on the go
The first key feature of this power bank that makes it one of the most useful USB gadgets you can have is its massive capacity of 24,000 mAh. That's enough to charge your iPhone 16 Pro four times. Even the latest iPhone 17 Pro can be charged multiple times, as it has only a slightly bigger battery than its predecessor. For a power bank of its size, one of the biggest concerns is how long it might take to fully recharge after a full drain. The Anker 737 supports the USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.1 charging standard and is able to charge and recharge at up to 140W. At such speeds, it takes only about an hour to fully recharge if you use a 140W charger.
That's impressive, and it means you won't need to plug it in before going to bed so that you can wake up to a fully recharged power bank — you can just plug it in an hour before you're out of bed and it'll be full when you leave the house. Plus, at a 140W charging speed, it can comfortably charge your laptop as well. It comes with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, so you can charge up to three devices at the same time — there's no need to wait for one to be fully charged before plugging in another. The small Smart Digital Display shows handy information about the device, including the remaining battery percentage, the time needed to fully recharge, the remaining battery capacity in hours, charging or recharge speed per port, battery health, and more.
Why consumers love the 24,000 mAh Anker 737 Power Bank
On paper, it looks like a great power bank to get. However, don't trust the specs alone. On Amazon, this product has received over 15,900 reviews as of this writing and has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5. Several of the power bank's characteristics are praised by multiple reviewers, including its massive capacity, 140W fast charging support, and how handy the smart display is. Users also love its build quality. Several users also speak about how they can charge different devices with this power bank, including their phones, tablets, and laptops.
One Amazon reviewer even points out how they use it for charging nearly everything, including their Starlink Mini, and get about four hours of uptime, and another reviewer says how it keeps their phone and drone powered throughout the day. One user also praises how they've been able to travel with the power bank without any issues because it's TSA-compliant, which makes it an essential gadget for any frequent flyer.
However, because of its capacity, several users point out that it's a bit heavy. It also doesn't come with a charging brick, so you'll need to get an appropriate one if you want to enjoy those fast 140W recharging speeds. The Anker 737 Power Bank is available on Amazon at a 14% discount, selling for $94.99 (down from $109.99), but that offer might not last long.