The 3 Best Wi-Fi Routers You Can Buy From Costco, According To Customers

There are several reasons to buy your electronics from Costco. While it's true you won't find as many options as a dedicated consumer electronics retailer like Best Buy, Costco's price savings, generous return policy, and executive membership annual cashback make it a good idea to at least give the retailer a chance before shopping elsewhere — particularly if you already have a membership.

So, if you are looking to get a Wi-Fi router for your brand-new home or upgrading your Wi-Fi setup after years of sticking with a 2.4GHz router, Costco has a small selection of standalone Wi-Fi routers and mesh Wi-Fi systems that are reasonably priced, have modern features, and come from reputable brands. However, as not all Wi-Fi routers are equally capable or perform similarly, we have handpicked three of the best available options that have generally received favorable reviews from Costco customers to help in your router purchase.