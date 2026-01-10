The 3 Best Wi-Fi Routers You Can Buy From Costco, According To Customers
There are several reasons to buy your electronics from Costco. While it's true you won't find as many options as a dedicated consumer electronics retailer like Best Buy, Costco's price savings, generous return policy, and executive membership annual cashback make it a good idea to at least give the retailer a chance before shopping elsewhere — particularly if you already have a membership.
So, if you are looking to get a Wi-Fi router for your brand-new home or upgrading your Wi-Fi setup after years of sticking with a 2.4GHz router, Costco has a small selection of standalone Wi-Fi routers and mesh Wi-Fi systems that are reasonably priced, have modern features, and come from reputable brands. However, as not all Wi-Fi routers are equally capable or perform similarly, we have handpicked three of the best available options that have generally received favorable reviews from Costco customers to help in your router purchase.
TP-Link Deco X60
The TP-Link Deco X60 is a reliable and reasonably priced mesh networking system that can be an excellent option to upgrade from a standalone router if you are facing dead spots and other coverage issues in your relatively large home. Costco offers a three-pack of this mesh system that claims to cover up to 7,000 sq feet of area and is priced at $140. The Deco X60 isn't the most advanced mesh networking system you can buy in 2026. However, it has respectable features, including Wi-Fi 6 support, access to TP-Link's HomeShield security features, support for Amazon Alexa, and two Gigabit ports per node that can work both as WAN and LAN ports.
Given the inclusion of Gigabit WAN ports, it's most suitable only for sub-Gigabit speed internet connections. It also supports both wired and wireless backhaul for connections between the different nodes. Costco shoppers have given the X60 an excellent average rating of 4.4 out of 5 with over 3,300 reviews. Buyers appreciate its excellent coverage and easy setup process. The only complaints are related to defective units that either didn't last long or have connection issues. But you always have a warranty to tackle those issues.
TP-Link Deco BE11000
If you find the Deco X60 a little dated and would prefer something with Wi-Fi 7 — Costco sells the Deco BE11000 from TP-Link, which is a fantastic mesh Wi-Fi 7 system. It also sells as a pack of three and costs significantly more than the Deco X60 at $400. Still, the BE11000 is widely liked by Costco shoppers and experts/ reviewers alike. It's a tri-band mesh system that features 2.5 gig Ethernet ports, supporting both WAN and LAN connections on each node. It can handle both wired and wireless backhaul.
More importantly, thanks to Wi-Fi 7's Multi-Link Operation (MLO) technology, it can aggregate the backhaul connections if you are using a wired backhaul for better performance and low latency. These features and the 2.5-Gig WAN ports make it a great choice for a home with a multi-Gig internet connection. Costco buyers appreciate the Deco BE11000's smooth setup process, super-fast speeds, and reasonable pricing. However, a small selection of buyers report having trouble with their units, and most complaints are regarding defective units, which don't work as intended. Overall, it has an average buyer rating of 4 out of 5.
Asus TUF-BE6500
Asus makes some of the best Wi-Fi routers, and its TUF-BE6500 is no exception. It's a great dual-band gaming router that supports Wi-Fi 7. It features three 2.5-Gig LAN ports and one 2.5-Gig WAN port, making it suitable for multi-gig internet connections. It also supports dual-WAN mode, letting you convert one of the LAN ports into a WAN port if you wish to add another internet connection. However, it lacks Link Aggregation support, meaning you won't be able to combine two internet connections.
Other features include built-in support for parental controls and online protection. Another highlight of the router is support for AiMesh technology, which allows you to create a mesh network using other Asus routers featuring the same tech. The Asus TUF-BE6500 is priced at $200 at Costco and has largely received positive feedback from verified buyers, with folks liking its strong coverage, easy setup, and plethora of configuration options. All notable complaints are about receiving a dead unit, which you can always return to Costco.
How we selected these products
While picking the best Wi-Fi routers that you can buy from Costco, we went through all available router options on the Costco website, including standalone routers and mesh networking systems. We then filtered the list to choose the best-rated options after doing a deep dive into reviews shared by verified buyers. Our recommendations cover a wide price range and include options from reputable manufacturers.