3 Signs It's Time To Replace Your Old Roku Stick

Streaming tech has come a long way over the years, and there are plenty of major streaming devices from multiple brands to choose from. However, more streamlined devices like the Roku Streaming Stick have cropped up because of how small they are — making them easy to hide away behind your TV. But while these smaller streamer boxes help cut down on wire clutter, they don't always last as long as you might hope. So, how exactly do you tell when you need to replace your old Roku Streaming Stick?

Well, there are ultimately a few different factors that you'll want to take into account before going out and buying a new one. Chief among them is not only how old your Roku Stick is, but also how well it's performing. Have you been having problems for a long time, or did they just start? What kind of apps are experiencing the issue? Before you go out and buy the next new Roku that comes out, it's good to stop and determine what the issue is and whether you can fix it with a little bit of effort.