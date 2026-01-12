Why There's A Black Dot On Your iPhone's Camera (And What It Actually Does)

The iPhone in your hand likely has two or three cameras on the back: Non‑Pro models typically have two, while Pro models have three. If it's the latter, your iPhone Pro model may have a larger black "dot" inside the camera module, as seen above. If you've been wondering what the "dot" does and how it benefits your iPhone experience, the answer is simple. It's a LiDAR sensor (short for Light Detection and Ranging), a technology that's used to map the surroundings of a device with near-infrared laser light. LiDAR sensors on self-driving cars help the vehicle determine its surroundings. On iPhones, the LiDAR sensor is used to improve photos, run augmented reality (AR) apps, and measure objects and people.

The LiDAR dot isn't available on all iPhones. Apple introduced it in 2020 with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models. All Pro and Pro Max versions released since then have the same component inside the rear-facing camera module. Apple has upgraded the sensor over the years, but this isn't the kind of camera upgrade Apple would routinely advertise. It's not about increasing the megapixel count or the size of the lens. Instead, LiDAR works in the background for you, and most of the time, you won't even know it's there.

You can't manually start the iPhone's LiDAR sensor or switch to it when taking photos or using AR apps. The sensor just works when the software determines that it's necessary to measure distances to a subject or map a room for an AR application. There's no button on the screen to activate the black dot.