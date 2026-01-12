The 5 Most Common Steam Deck Problems (And How To Fix Them)

Obviously, playing games on your Steam Deck is contingent on the device actually powering on. If you press the power button and nothing seems to happen, that's pretty alarming right away, but it could just be a depleted battery or a quirk with the device's internal settings.

According to Steam Support, new LCD model Steam Decks must be charged for a few minutes using the included power supply before they can be turned on, while OLED models can power on right out of the box. If you've used your Steam Deck successfully already and the inability to power on is a new phenomenon, Valve suggests plugging it in and checking the LED next to the port. If the LED flashes when the power button is pressed, that means the battery is depleted and needs to be charged for at least 15 minutes.

If pressing the power button doesn't produce any obvious response, try holding it for 4-7 seconds for a soft restart, or 10-16 seconds for a hard restart. You can also try holding the power button with the volume increase button to boot to BIOS. If none of this works, there could be a physical problem with the device's battery or the SSD containing its OS, which could necessitate physical service.