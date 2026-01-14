HP's New USB Gadget Fits An Entire Computer Inside A Keyboard
Busy professionals have a particular need for portability and functionality in their work computers. The obvious answer to this need is a laptop, but even a laptop can be somewhat unwieldy, especially if it's loaded up with hefty hardware, like a gaming laptop from one of the big brands. For those who want to trim off everything but the most essential elements of a portable PC, major PC brand HP has developed the EliteBoard, an entire PC setup crammed into the confines of a keyboard.
An honoree of the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show Innovation Awards, the HP EliteBoard is a portable PC designed specifically for shared and dedicated workspaces, particularly those with a shared pool of available monitors. All you need to do is connect the EliteBoard to a display, and you can get right to work, with all of your files and functions hidden within the keyboard. At the time of writing, HP has not divulged the price or specific release date for this new gadget, though it is aiming for a release window sometime in March 2026.
The HP EliteBoard packs a full work PC into a slim, portable package
According to statistics cited in an HP press release, a large portion of working professionals feel a degree of dissatisfaction with the tech they use for their work, and with laptops on an uncertain curve for the near future, that dissatisfaction could worsen. The purpose of the HP EliteBoard is to provide a flexible, adaptable setup that can accommodate different work styles, whether you're plugged in at the office or on the go. As long as you have a USB-CTM display nearby, the EliteBoard can be plugged in and used right away.
The HP EliteBoard is built to be user-ready right out of the box with minimal setup. It's pre-loaded with Windows 11 and an AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processor, plus native Radeon 800M series native graphics. The entire device is only 12mm thick, and weighs less than half that of most laptops and notebook PCs at 750g (approx. 1.65 pounds). You can easily fit it in a backpack or briefcase while still leaving space for other devices, documents, or whatever else your job requires.
The HP EliteBoard is also designed to be more resilient against drops and spills, a vital factor since spilled coffee would otherwise damage much more than just your keyboard. The keyboard has an easy-clean surface for wiping away spills and debris, and is made up of 75% recycled plastic. Additionally, unlike some laptops, the EliteBoard is meant to be user-serviced; major components like the RAM, SSD, battery, and others can be easily removed without specialized tools for repair or replacement.