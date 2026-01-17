This Clever DIY Gadget Uses Your Laptop's Old SSDs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many of you might not know that you can reuse old hard drives from your laptops or desktop PCs, provided they meet a certain criteria. Unfortunately, most eMMC or flash storage cannot be reused, simply because it cannot be removed — these storage options are found in Chromebooks and ultra-thin laptops. But if your laptop has an SSD and it's removable, which they usually are, then you can absolutely repurpose it. The SSD alone comes in a proprietary open design, like a chipset or small form factor, but you can buy external cases to put them in.

The Insignia M.2 NVMe to USB-C solid-state drive enclosure at Best Buy is a perfect example. You slide a compatible M.2 NVMe drive inside, seal it up, and then you can use it like a conventional external drive, plugging into your computer, laptop, or phone via USB-C. It offers transfer speeds up to 10Gbps — but that depends on the drive you use — ultimately giving you a super fast, ultra-reliable backup solution. There are enclosure alternatives from brands like Sabrent, Ugreen, or even ASUS ROG Strix. Prices range from about $20 up to $100 or more, depending on the brand and case style, but there are plenty of options, so you can surely find one that matches your needs.

Why throw out old components like your laptop's SSD if they still work? Especially when you can repurpose them for a reasonable price. With a suitable enclosure, you can also convert your SSD to a wireless external storage option. That means, if you're looking to expand storage or for a viable backup drive, getting a case and reusing old drives may be cheaper. It's a valid alternative to buying ultra-compact storage solutions like slim external drives brand new. They can be pricey.