Are There Any Other Space Stations Like The ISS?

The familiar silhouette of the International Space Station (ISS) is the first thing we think of when it comes to a habitat in space. But the ISS is not the only one. Space habitation has evolved into a broader stage where multiple nations bring their own orbital ambitions to life. The Chinese space station, known as Tiangong, is already orbiting Earth. Also, in the next decade, we'll see more stations from different countries and companies, each with a different purpose.

One of the most ambitious space station projects currently being planned is Haven-1. This will be the first commercial station in space, and it's designed to launch this year. This first private space station, not attached to any government, will help pave the way for future, larger habitats like Haven-2. Then there are companies such as Axiom Space, Orbital Reef, and Starlab that are also working towards commercial habitats in low Earth orbit.

Beyond Earth's orbit, multiple nations are building Gateway, the first lunar space station. As part of NASA's Artemis program, Gateway is conceived as the base for missions on the Moon's surface, but also as the hub for deep space exploration. Countries like India and Russia are also planning their own orbital stations in the 2030s. Together, these plans mark a shift towards a multipolar future in space. Governments, companies, and international projects all contribute to keeping humans present in Earth's orbit, with their eyes on deep space.