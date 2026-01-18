5 Apps To Help You Stick With Your New Year's Resolution

January is the perfect time to start fresh and commit to your New Year's resolutions. But no matter how beneficial they are, half of them will likely end up being forgotten before the month even ends. Sometimes, the problem with this lies in the lack of structure. Sure, you have the willpower to accomplish your goal, but it becomes harder to follow through if you don't know exactly what to do next or how to track your progress.

This is where apps come in handy. Instead of manually setting up reminders, juggling progress logs, and taking notes on your phone, just set up an app, and you'll be good to go. Apps handle these tasks for you and give you a clearer picture of the plan and its execution. This makes it easier to start and keep going.

If you ever need help sticking to your New Year's resolutions, we'll share with you some essential apps to stop procrastination and stay consistent. These can support you with some of the most common resolutions, including exercising more, eating healthier, and saving money. The best part is that they're all available on both Android and iOS, so you can install them right away regardless of device.