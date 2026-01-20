How Long Do Car Infotainment Touchscreens Actually Last?

Touchscreens continue to improve the future. However, you may wonder if your car touchscreen, using the same capacitive technology in tablets and phones, is any more durable. If it stops working, the cost of ensuring a car has components fit for automotive use can significantly cut down its longevity. Unlike the electronics you use inside your home, those inside vehicles have to function in extreme weather cycles, be it freezing cold or scorching heat. They're also subjected to constant vibrations, shocks, and direct sunlight. All of these variables make it very difficult to estimate how long a touchscreen is supposed to last.

Tesla, for example, had a scandal in 2021 where a majority of their touchscreens started shutting down in just a few years, something that's a big deal with how expensive Tesla repairs can be. When it happened, we got an official estimate on how long car touchscreens (at least Tesla's) are made to last from then Tesla Vice President of Legal, Al Prescott: a meager five to six years (via TheDrive). This wasn't an issue of the touchscreen itself, though, but rather the underlying memory chip, something that not every car has.

If we're talking purely about the screen itself, especially in non-Tesla vehicles, they can last a lot longer. A capacitive touchscreen is generally expected to last 5-10 years by itself, though this is shortened due to conditions faced by the car. You can still find people with perfectly functioning screens on their 2017 Toyota Prius, and you'll also find those with their 2018 Jeep Compass with the touchscreen completely unusable. On average, your car's infotainment screen should last you several years, with more recent cars that use optical bonding being more reliable than those using other displays.