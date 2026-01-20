Is It Worth It To Buy A Cheap Computer From Walmart? Here's What Users Say

One of the cheaper PCs that Walmart sells is the HP Stream 14 inch Windows Laptop for just $179. Sounds like a good deal, right? Well, the downside is that $180 only gets you 4GB of RAM and a 128GB flash-storage drive. Those aren't exactly great specs for a daily driver. In a Lon.tv YouTube video of the laptop, the reviewer noted that it did have a few surprises in terms of performance with non-intensive tasks, but if you really want to take it further, you'll need to invest in some after-purchase upgrades.

User reviews on the device seem to back up the potential, with some stating that it is offers a high level of great value for money while others note that it is prone to overheating. An inexpensive laptop cooling pad can often fix that issue, but what it can't do is stop this laptop from suffering from lag even when performing basic daily activities. Obviously, the 4GB of RAM is a bit low for a modern computer, but it should handle most day-to-day tasks like browsing and checking emails. Obviously, if you plan to work with spreadsheets or a lot of office documents, you'll want at least 8GB.

Other options across Walmart's PC offerings include gaming laptops like the ASUS ROG Strix G16, which sports up to 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and more for under $2500. While its price point strains the concept of "cheap", this particular listing has an overall high rating of 4.4 stars. Some customers praised the device's processing power, while other reviewers noted that the battery life was lackluster and support for the laptop left much to be desired.