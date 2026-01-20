Is It Worth It To Buy A Cheap Computer From Walmart? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Walmart has long been known as a place where you can find good deals, and the same continues to be true for the various electronics it offers. While the store does have its share of Walmart exclusive electronics you should check out, not everything that the retailer sells is going to be worth purchasing. But what about PCs? With so many desktops and laptops up for grabs, should you consider buying from Walmart the next time you need one?
Major retail stores often have great electronics departments that can offer some solid deals. Walmart is no different. However, it really depends on what you're planning to do with that cheap computer as to whether a Walmart PC is going to be worth it. Those looking for a steady daily driver will want to look for something from a trusted brand that has good memory and storage specifications. In fact, if you're looking for some options that have garnered quite a lot of praise across the industry, BGR's list of the best cheap laptops according to Consumer Reports is a great place to start.
Walmart's laptop offerings can come with trade-offs
One of the cheaper PCs that Walmart sells is the HP Stream 14 inch Windows Laptop for just $179. Sounds like a good deal, right? Well, the downside is that $180 only gets you 4GB of RAM and a 128GB flash-storage drive. Those aren't exactly great specs for a daily driver. In a Lon.tv YouTube video of the laptop, the reviewer noted that it did have a few surprises in terms of performance with non-intensive tasks, but if you really want to take it further, you'll need to invest in some after-purchase upgrades.
User reviews on the device seem to back up the potential, with some stating that it is offers a high level of great value for money while others note that it is prone to overheating. An inexpensive laptop cooling pad can often fix that issue, but what it can't do is stop this laptop from suffering from lag even when performing basic daily activities. Obviously, the 4GB of RAM is a bit low for a modern computer, but it should handle most day-to-day tasks like browsing and checking emails. Obviously, if you plan to work with spreadsheets or a lot of office documents, you'll want at least 8GB.
Other options across Walmart's PC offerings include gaming laptops like the ASUS ROG Strix G16, which sports up to 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and more for under $2500. While its price point strains the concept of "cheap", this particular listing has an overall high rating of 4.4 stars. Some customers praised the device's processing power, while other reviewers noted that the battery life was lackluster and support for the laptop left much to be desired.
Do cheap Walmart computers save you money or cause you headaches?
As with anything you can get at a discounted price, it's all about determining whether you're actually saving yourself money or just creating a problem for yourself later down the line. In the case of Walmart's computer offerings — especially its prebuilt PCs — user opinion tends more toward the latter. While the prices might seem decent, a self-proclaimed "small repair shop owner" on Reddit warned that Walmart is only able to offer the discounts it does by buying the lower-priced pre-built options with cheaper components.
However, other users note that experiences may vary and just because you see someone posting about issues online doesn't mean that's universal or widespread. People not experiencing those issues often have no reason to talk about it on social media, after all.
While Walmart's PC options might come with their own problems — and some builds might feature cheaper components — many feel that overall, the price of the listed products can be worth exploring when you're looking to buy a new PC. As with anything, it's recommended that you do your due diligence before forking over your hard-earned cash. We recommend shopping around first to determine the right option for you.