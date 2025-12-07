9 Of The Best Electronics Exclusive To Walmart
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Walmart first opened in 1962, and today it's best known for its massive grocery business. In fact, the company is the largest grocery retailer in the United States by market share. But beyond groceries, the retail giant has built an impressive lineup of electronics. We're talking about tech gadgets, home entertainment systems, and smart devices that hit Walmart shelves. Among this lineup of electronics, tons of well-reviewed products are exclusive to Walmart.
Sometimes it's a streaming device with noteworthy features. Other times, it's a budget-friendly laptop designed specifically for Walmart's customer base. The store offers a wide variety of products, many of which come with competitive prices that undercut what you'd pay for similar items elsewhere. Plus, you often get the convenience of shopping online with free shipping via a Walmart+ membership or grabbing items in-store the same day. We've rounded up nine of these exclusive electronics you can only find at Walmart right now, focusing on user review scores and affordability to curate a selection of the best available.
Onn 50 Class 4K UHD Roku Smart Television
Onn is Walmart's in-house electronics brand, kind of like how Amazon has Amazon Basics. You won't find Onn products anywhere else, and the Onn 50-inch 4K smart TV shows exactly why Walmart built the brand in the first place. At just $178, you're getting a 50-inch 4K UHD television with HDR support and Roku built right in.
The picture quality holds up surprisingly well for the budget-friendly price, providing sharp 2160p resolution that makes streaming content look great. Speaking of streaming, the Onn smart TV supports various streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, and HBO Max. You also get access to the Roku Channel, which is free and packed with movies and shows you can watch without paying for another subscription (but with ads).
Obviously, the Onn 50-inch television isn't going to compete with high-end OLED displays that cost 10 times as much. But for a bedroom, guest room, or anyone who just wants solid 4K streaming without breaking the bank, the Onn 50-inch television delivers serious value. And the 4.4-star rating from over 48,000 Walmart customers backs that up.
Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
Finding a decent keyboard and mouse combo under $25 sounds impossible, but Walmart's exclusive Logitech bundle proves otherwise. In fact, the combo is discounted at $18.99 from its original $21.48 price (at the time of writing). Better still, you're getting reliable wireless peripherals from a brand that actually knows what it's doing in the PC accessories space. The combo even has a 4.5-star rating from over 7,000 buyers, demonstrating the quality of the included items.
The bundle offers two color options: rose and black. The rose option is nice if you're trying to build a workspace that doesn't look like every other generic setup, while the black option keeps things classic and professional. Additionally, both the keyboard and mouse connect through 2.4 GHz wireless technology using a single USB receiver, so you're not burning through multiple USB ports on your computer. While the keyboard and mouse aren't rechargeable, their batteries last for months before you need to swap them out.
Logitech Compact Wireless Mouse
If a keyboard and mouse combo isn't what you need, Walmart has another exclusive option worth checking out. This standalone Logitech compact wireless mouse costs only $11.38, down from $14.88 (at the time of writing). You get more color options than the keyboard and mouse combo, giving you more flexibility to match your setup. The mouse comes in gray, floral, pink, and blue.
The Logitech compact mouse uses the same reliable 2.4 GHz wireless USB receiver technology as the keyboard combo. Likewise, the standalone mouse utilizes a non-rechargeable battery that lasts months. This Logitech mouse is also very portable, but despite the smaller footprint, it still feels comfortable in your hand and doesn't cramp up your fingers during long work sessions. The device's quality speaks for itself, too, thanks to its 4.6-star rating from over 3,000 Walmart buyers. The mouse even uses Logitech Advanced Optical Tracking, which means it tracks smoothly across different surfaces, whether you're working on a desk, couch, or a mousepad.
Roku Ultra LT 2019
The Roku Ultra LT 2019 can help repurpose your old TV. This streaming device, which is available exclusively at Walmart for just $64.95 (originally $79, at the time of writing), turns any television into a fully functional smart TV without requiring you to buy a whole new unit. The Roku Ultra LT supports 4K and HDR streaming, which means you're getting excellent picture quality when watching Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, or any other streaming service. And since it's a Roku device, you also get access to the free Roku Channel with tons of ad-supported content.
The Roku Ultra LT has an Ethernet port, which is a huge speed advantage over Wi-Fi-only streaming devices. But what really makes the Roku Ultra LT stand out is its remote control. This remote is voice-operated, which allows you to search for shows, launch apps, and control playback just by talking. It also has a headphone jack on the side so you can watch TV without disturbing anyone else in the room. The remote doesn't stop there, as it can also control your TV, adjust the volume, and turn it on. Overall, with a 4.5-star rating from over 1,400 customers, the Roku Ultra LT, along with its superpowered remote, is designed for anyone with a non-smart TV or a smart TV with a clunky interface.
KOORUI E2711K 24-inch Gaming Monitor
Budget gaming setups don't have to compromise on display quality, and you might agree if you purchase the KOORUI 24-inch 144Hz monitor. This monitor was originally priced at $159.99, but at the time of writing, it is discounted at just $85.49, meaning you'll save a whopping $74.50 (though you can only get this deal if you purchase it online). Over 500 Walmart buyers have rated this exclusive monitor a combined 4.4 stars, and the full HD 1080p IPS display shows exactly why.
The IPS panel is the real deal here. Unlike less expensive TN panels that wash out colors when you view them from an angle, IPS technology keeps colors accurate and vibrant no matter where you're sitting. Moreover, the monitor's Full HD 1080p resolution provides crisp visuals when you're exploring the world of "Ghost of Tsushima," while the 5ms response time keeps the action responsive when you're grinding through fast-paced games like "Call of Duty: Warzone." The monitor also offers multiple options for connecting to your console or gaming PC, with both VGA and HDMI ports available.
The 24-inch screen size hits the sweet spot for gaming, too. It's large enough to feel immersive without being so massive that you can't see everything at once. But if you prefer a bigger screen, Walmart sells a 27-inch model that originally cost $299.99 but is discounted to $99.74.
Onn 22-inch Office Monitor
Gamers aren't the only people getting exclusive monitor deals at Walmart. The retail giant's Onn brand offers a 22-inch office monitor for just $79, ideal for anyone setting up a home office or upgrading their workspace. The 1080p resolution keeps text crisp and readable, which matters when you're staring at documents or emails all day. The monitor runs at 100Hz, which is high for budget office monitors and makes scrolling through documents and navigating between windows feel smooth.
Furthermore, the Onn monitor's bezel-less display gives you more screen space without distracting borders. The device also comes with an adjustable stand that lets you tilt the screen to find the perfect viewing angle for your setup. The Onn monitor has a 4.2-star rating from over 2,000 Walmart buyers, which is solid for a budget office monitor. Plus, it comes with a 4.8-foot HDMI cable, so you can unbox the item and start working immediately without hunting for extra accessories. The 22-inch Onn office monitor makes an ideal gift for any remote worker in your life without breaking the bank.
TP-Link Deco W2400 Mesh System
Dead zones in your home can prove annoying. You get a great Wi-Fi connection in one spot, but terrible or no Wi-Fi in another. You can try a couple of tricks to improve Wi-Fi speeds in those dead zone areas, one of which is purchasing a Wi-Fi mesh system. One very good option is the TP-Link Deco W2400.
This particular Walmart exclusive gives you two AC1200 mesh units that cover up to 3,000 square feet for just $59. This range is enough coverage for many apartments and houses. More importantly, the Deco W2400 system supports up to 100 devices simultaneously and is easy to set up. You simply connect one unit to your router, position the second unit wherever your Wi-Fi signal starts dropping, and finally install the Deco app to link everything together.
The two TP-Link units work in tandem to create one unified network that your devices automatically switch between as you move around your home. You probably won't notice when your phone or laptop jumps from one unit to the other. The mesh system even comes with parental controls and boasts a rating of 4.2 stars from over 1,300 reviews.
FitRx Massage Gun
Percussion massagers (or massage guns) have seen a rise in popularity over the last couple of years, but premium models from brands such as Therabody often cost $200 or more. You don't have to fork out that much money when you can get similar results with the Walmart-exclusive FitRx Massage Gun, which costs only $29.97 (down from its original price of $49.97, at the time of writing). Almost 3,000 buyers on Walmart gave it an average of a 4.4-star rating, demonstrating that it delivers real relief for most users.
The FitRx Massage Gun is designed specifically for neck and back relief, which are the areas many people struggle with after long workdays, intense workouts, or just sleeping wrong. This device offers multiple speed settings, which let you adjust the intensity based on how sore you are and what feels comfortable. Low speeds work great for gentle relaxation, while higher speeds dig deeper into stubborn knots and tight muscles. The FitRx Massage Gun also comes with multiple attachments, each designed for different muscle groups and types of relief. For instance, the precision attachment helps with joints and areas with deep tissue, while the dual attachment is more effective for the neck and spine areas.
Acer Chromebook 14
Chromebooks are a popular choice for students and casual users who don't need heavy-duty computing power. For instance, the Acer Chromebook 14 is a Walmart-exclusive that sits at just $237.71, making it an accessible option for families looking to get their kids a laptop or for anyone who needs a secondary device for light tasks. And with a 4.3-star rating from 600+ buyers, many people agree this device gets the job done.
Inside the Acer Chromebook 14, you get an Intel Atom x5 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. Of course, these specs mean this computer can't run demanding software or store massive files, but the Acer Chromebook 14 can handle web browsing, Google Docs, YouTube, and basic apps without issue. Besides, Chromebooks run on Chrome OS, which is designed to be lightweight and simple, and intended for users who primarily work online. To sweeten the deal, Walmart provides a protective bag with every Chromebook.
How we chose the best electronics
To curate this list, we scoured the exclusive electronics section of Walmart's website to find the retailer's best tech deals. Quality mattered just as much as exclusivity, so we ruled out products if they didn't earn at least a 4-star rating from hundreds or thousands of Walmart customers. Affordability was also a key factor in our selection, and all the electronics in this article are relatively budget-friendly. At the time of writing, some of the entries are on sale, dropping their prices even lower than usual — you can save significantly on certain items.
Finally, we focused on variety and covered TVs, monitors, routers, streaming devices, and even recovery tools. The goal was to find exclusive electronics that serve different needs without breaking the bank.