Say Goodbye To Bulky Chargers With This Sleek, All-In-One Amazon Charging Station
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With charging cable clutter, bulky power adapters, limited outlets, and rechargeable gadgets galore, you'll face plenty of obstacles as a tech-loving electronics purveyor. But it doesn't have to be that way. With some minimal cleanup, better organization, and extra outlets, you can have everything tidy and charged. Enter the G.U.S. charging station and dock for under $50. (G.U.S., by the way, stands for Great Useful Stuff — and the dock lives up to its manufacturer's name.)
Available in multiple styles, including bamboo, all-white, camouflage, and walnut, this practical station has three tiers of upright shelves for phones, tablets, and laptops. Hidden underneath is a removable drawer with space for charging cables. You can stand your phone, tablet, or laptop in one of each tray, with the charging cord going from the accessible device ports down into the compartment underneath. It doesn't have wireless charging, but that may not even be worth it for you anyway.
This charging station currently has a star rating of 4.4/5 on Amazon with over 1,800 global reviews. Its aesthetics and durability have been major points of praise, but some users have shared concerns with its design and lack of stability. Minus the odd experience or two, though, the G.U.S. dock has found itself with overwhelmingly positive reception.
Why use the G.U.S. all in one charging station for your devices?
Without an organizer like this one, you wouldn't have much choice but to stack up your devices on your desk with wires and cables running every which way. If your devices have unique chargers rather than a universal USB-C port, you'll also have to fiddle with and find the appropriate cables when you're ready to charge. With the G.U.S. station, you can hide away bulky power adapters and run all of the wires through the organizer. You can also establish a static configuration so you always know which tray to place your device and which charging cable is the right one. Use it to organize your desk, countertops, closets, accent shelves, entertainment stands, or any place where devices and gadgets are plugged into an outlet.
To tidy things up even more, you could pair it with some other clutter-free solutions to completely overhaul your desk. If you want to get rid of ugly power strips, there is a sleek box solution to hide them away. If you want to get rid of messy cables and wires on your desk, you can also use a cheap Amazon under-desk basket. But if you just want to have everything at arm's length with the wires tucked away, then the G.U.S. charging station is a fantastic and relatively inexpensive way to achieve that goal.