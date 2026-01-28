5 Hidden Features Every Android Smartwatch Owner Should Know

One of the coolest hidden features on the best Samsung phones is Wireless PowerShare. It gives you the ability to use your phone as a wireless charger for other compatible devices. And what better device to pair your Galaxy smartphone than with a Galaxy smartwatch? Instead of plugging in a separate charger for your wearable, simply place your watch on the back of the phone, and it will charge.

But there's a trick to it. The PowerShare feature won't turn on unless your phone has at least 30% battery. You can easily access the PowerShare feature through the Quick Settings menu to toggle it on. Once you place the watch back-to-back with your phone, the charging coils will align, and the battery transfer starts automatically. This works because both the phone and the smartwatch use the Qi wireless charging standard. Wireless PowerShare simply allows the charging coils to transmit power instead of receiving it.

However, charging your Android smartwatch this way is slower than using a wall charger. But it's a perfect way of quickly topping up the watch's battery if you forgot your charger. Unfortunately, not all Samsung watches support this feature. Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra have a different rear sensor design, which won't allow charging through PowerShare.