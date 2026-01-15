How To Add BGR As A Preferred Source On Google

If you're interested in adding BGR as a preferred source on Google, the first step is to search for a topic related to technology or entertainment on Google, such as "iPhone 18." You should see a "Top stories" section near the top of the page. Click or tap on the Cards Star icon next to "Top stories" (which looks like a square with a star on it), and a pop-up should appear that asks you to choose your preferred sources. Type "BGR.com" into the search bar, check the box next to the site's address, and hit the "Reload results" button.

If you're looking for an even simpler method, you can also just click this link. You'll be taken straight to Google's "Source preferences" page, and BGR should already be filled out in the search bar. All you need to do is check the box, and you can then click the "Take me to Google Search" button at the bottom of the page to start searching.

Going forward, you should see BGR articles in your search results more often. Google also has a separate "From your sources" section on the search results page that focuses entirely on the websites you visit most often. Even after you make your selections, you will continue to see other websites in "Top stories" and search results, so this won't lock you into only seeing content from your preferred sources. That said, it's a powerful tool that you can use to customize what Google serves you on a regular basis.