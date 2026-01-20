4 Smart TV Settings That Can Fix Muffled Dialogue

Modern TVs sure do look awesome, and TV speakers are getting even better at projecting sound to every part of your living room. So, why is it still a struggle to hear what your favorite characters are saying? For years, out-of-the-box settings haven't been kind to dialogue and vocals, forcing many a frustrated TV owner to purchase a soundbar or speaker system. Inevitably, these audio solutions result in bigger and better sound quality, but not everyone has $200 or more they can part ways with in a flash.

That leaves the rest of us with nothing but our TV settings to work with. Fortunately, there's quite a bit you can do with the audio menus built into your OLED, QLED, or LED-LCD TV to improve muffled dialogue. To get started, grab your TV remote and navigate to your TV's settings dashboard. You'll want to find the audio or sound menu, which is usually one of the leading menu options. Now it's time to put that remote control to work. We're going to suggest a number of in-menu tweaks you can make to improve dialogue clarity. While we're in menu-land, it might also be a good idea to toggle on the HDMI enhanced mode setting to ensure you're getting the best visuals, too.