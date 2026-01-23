The Surprising Reason Why Costco TVs Are Frequently Returned

Buy-in-bulk retailers are a great way to stock up on everything from groceries and toiletries to clothing and electronics. As to the latter, stores like Costco sell numerous consumer tech items, including smart TVs from some of the most reliable brands on the market. Manufacturers like Samsung, Hisense, and TCL are renowned for smart TV picture quality, and you'll be able to find many of their OLEDs, QLEDs, and traditional LED-LCD units at Costco.

That said, TVs also happen to be one of the retailer's most frequently returned items. Buyer's remorse can be a tough pill to swallow, and those who can't get through the "I shouldn't have" phase likely account for at least some of Costco's returned inventory. But another clear reason Costco sees so many TV returns is because of its overly-generous return policy.

Costco members have up to 90 days to bring back televisions, appliances, and other electronics, and you can bet that someone has thought, "The Super Bowl is coming up. I'll buy a massive 4K TV and set it up for the game. Then I'll bring it back." When return policies are as open-armed as Costco's, shoppers may be more inclined to splurge on big-ticket purchases because they know it's only temporary. Costco also offers in-home delivery and return pickups for large TVs — so transporting a 75-inch set to and from the store doesn't have to fall on the buyer.