The Surprising Reason Why Costco TVs Are Frequently Returned
Buy-in-bulk retailers are a great way to stock up on everything from groceries and toiletries to clothing and electronics. As to the latter, stores like Costco sell numerous consumer tech items, including smart TVs from some of the most reliable brands on the market. Manufacturers like Samsung, Hisense, and TCL are renowned for smart TV picture quality, and you'll be able to find many of their OLEDs, QLEDs, and traditional LED-LCD units at Costco.
That said, TVs also happen to be one of the retailer's most frequently returned items. Buyer's remorse can be a tough pill to swallow, and those who can't get through the "I shouldn't have" phase likely account for at least some of Costco's returned inventory. But another clear reason Costco sees so many TV returns is because of its overly-generous return policy.
Costco members have up to 90 days to bring back televisions, appliances, and other electronics, and you can bet that someone has thought, "The Super Bowl is coming up. I'll buy a massive 4K TV and set it up for the game. Then I'll bring it back." When return policies are as open-armed as Costco's, shoppers may be more inclined to splurge on big-ticket purchases because they know it's only temporary. Costco also offers in-home delivery and return pickups for large TVs — so transporting a 75-inch set to and from the store doesn't have to fall on the buyer.
Why that Costco TV is on its way back to the warehouse
We can think of a few other mistakes people make when buying a TV that lead to Costco returns: Perhaps the buyer didn't properly measure their viewing space, so the TV is too big or too small. There's also the daredevils who buy a massive TV and try to cram the box in the backseat of a Honda Civic; it's just not going to work, and could result in a cracked or damaged screen.
Smart TVs can also be a bit of a headache to set up, especially for a household that's used to nothing but cable TV and the occasional video game. Once shoppers hit a wall with the install, they may decide the new TV is simply too complicated to continue messing with. And let's not forget the individual who was smitten by a 4K OLED at the store, only to realize the TV doesn't get bright enough for their light-filled living room. A lot of the time, choosing the right type of TV can be even more important than the brand or model.
Buying your tech from Costco is a convenient way to bring home the latest and greatest gadgets. Admittedly, the company's return policy is an appealing part of the package, too, especially for big electronics like TVs. After all, having up to three months to decide if you're keeping that 98-inch QLED is definitely better than the 15-day return window that most Best Buy customers are held to.