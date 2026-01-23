This Is Where Costco's Exclusive TVs Actually Come From

Costco's exclusive TVs are a result of the retailer's partnership with major smart TV brands to make warehouse-only models that it can sell to members. These TVs have different SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) and model numbers to give Costco freedom to sell them however it sees fit. It also means the store does not have to worry about price matching as the TV model number is unique to Costco.

The warehouse giant is able to do so because of its massive scale. As Costco buys a huge number of TVs from different brands, it has strong negotiating power. So, the retailer can tell a TV manufacturer that it's going to purchase a large quantity of TVs, but only if they create a different SKU for it and keep the price down. It makes sense that manufacturers would agree, as they get to sell high volumes of TVs in exchange.

Moreover, with its exclusive TV models, Costco has the freedom to bundle extras, such as an extended warranty, or only offer specific sizes that it thinks will sell well with members. For example, the Costco-variant (X90CL) of Sony's X90L 4K TV comes with a backlit remote and extended warranty, as extra features, over the model sold by other retailers. As a result, Costco-exclusive TVs are generally a win-win situation for customers as they tend to get sweet deals and added features.