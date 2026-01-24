Should You Clean Your TV's HDMI Port?

Gone are the days of RCA cables connecting AV components to your living room TV. The modern world is all about HDMI and has been for a couple decades. Combining audio and video in one wire, HDMI cables connect everything from cable boxes and game consoles to streaming devices and soundbars. Most TVs are equipped with at least two HDMI ports, with many new sets offering up to four inputs.But not every household will need to use all these HDMI ports at the same time.

This means your unused inputs may be exposed to all the same dirt and dust that clogs the ports of phones, tablets, and laptops. If an HDMI port becomes inundated with debris, the input may stop working correctly. This might start with the occasional picture flicker or black screen, but can snowball over time into a complete loss of signal. To avoid this, you can (and should) clean your TV's HDMI ports, and you may already have the tools you'll need to get the job done. As a matter of fact, cleaning your TV's HDMI ports isn't any more difficult than cleaning your computer's USB ports.

First, unplug all connections from your TV and disconnect it from power. Then, use a can of compressed air to blow out any loose dirt or dust from inside the HDMI ports. Avoid sticking the can's nozzle directly into the ports and instead use short, gentle bursts of air from a bit further back. You can also use a soft brush or paintbrush to work out lodged particles. Remove any sticky substances on your ports or HDMI cables with a cotton swab and isopropyl alcohol. Make sure the port is dry before reconnecting.