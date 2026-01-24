What Is An AI TV? Here's What You Need To Know

Electronics manufacturers are leaning heavily into AI-powered technology, even going so far as to usher us deeper into the era of the so-called "AI TV." At the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung hosted a "Visual Display Deep Dive" session in which the company emphasized the role of its Vision AI Companion (VAC) technology in future smart TV products. For the average consumer, though, this leaves the glaring question of what exactly an AI TV brings to the table.

Simply put, an AI TV is a smart TV that integrates adaptive and predictive AI to upscale images and optimize audio levels. Samsung's VAC, along with similar technology from other manufacturers, goes one step further by including a voice assistant that can chat with you, answer contextual questions about on-screen media, and intelligently search for relevant content.

Concerns linger regarding privacy, lack of control, and the actual usefulness of AI features for AI in general, but especially on TVs. Here's what you need to know before your next big TV purchase.