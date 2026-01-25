Is Apple CarPlay Actually Free? Here's What You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple CarPlay is a simple way to manage navigation, communication (text messages and calls), and audio entertainment (music, books, radio, and podcasts) while you're driving. If you're just discovering Apple's infotainment system, or considering enabling it for the first time, you may be wondering whether you have to pay a fee for Apple CarPlay. The simplest answer is that Apple CarPlay is free of charge. There isn't a one-time payment or a subscription for it. But there's a catch. CarPlay is free to use only if you have all the components that make it work. You need an iPhone and a car model that supports CarPlay. On top of that, you may need additional hardware for CarPlay. Finally, while CarPlay is part of the iOS experience on iPhone, some CarPlay apps may require a purchase.

We'll explain all the costs related to Apple CarPlay, but before that, we also have to go over what CarPlay is and how it works, to understand why you may need to spend money for the best experience. CarPlay mirrors the iPhone screen to the car's infotainment system. However, the car display doesn't replicate the full iPhone experience. That would defeat the purpose of CarPlay. The system is designed to keep the driver focused on the road. That's why you can only run a select number of iPhone apps in the car.

CarPlay does not support games and video streaming because that sort of content would increase distractions rather than reduce them. Instead, you use touch, voice (Siri), and buttons to handle navigation, send messages, make calls, and play music. One study found Apple CarPlay was safer than default car infotainment systems as of 2018.