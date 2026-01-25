The 4 Least Reliable Android Phones, According To Consumer Reports
There are many things to consider when you're about to buy a new smartphone, but you need to take an in-depth look at some of them to not end up with one of the least reliable android phones available. While you can compromise some features when choosing a new device, like buying one with less storage or stability is not worth being left out in exchange for better hardware. Luckily, Consumer Reports compiled information on some of the most — and least — reliable smartphones, helping you determine which model available is worth the money and which Android phones users should not buy.
While Android offers an incredible variety of smartphones for users, with different models to choose from, this also means that the quality control may vary for each brand, making it so that some phones can handle years of use and others already start to struggle after a few months. Everyone has their priorities when choosing a new device, but, at the same time, nobody wants a phone that starts to bug when they need it most, making this choice even more important.
The Consumer Reports data isn't a substitute for the experience that each user may have with their device, but it's a good start to understanding that Android phones can show more problems over time. Based on users' perspectives, this is a good filter to filter out the models that aren't worth your consideration and also save money to invest in a better option. Here are the four models Consumer Reports says to skip.
Nokia XR20
Much of the Nokia XR20's appeal comes from the promise of offering its users a nearly indestructible smartphone capable of surviving drops, water exposure, and most wear from daily use. In that regard, the device delivers what it promises. Its reinforced case can hold up well over time, handling impacts without major issues, while having a battery that can last all day.
Unfortunately, that physical toughness doesn't translate into a consistently reliable long-term experience, earning it an underwhelming score on Consumer Reports. Over extended ownership, internal issues tend to appear, and it can become a device that frustrates users, which makes the Nokia XR20 a bad choice. Some of the major problems are related to its performance, since the device is powered by an entry-level processor and struggles even with daily tasks, like opening the bank app or something similar.
The Nokia XR20 is also a bigger phone than others, which means that depending on the size of your hands, it can be uncomfortable to hold it for a long time. These factors, combined with reports from users who had some problems with the biometric features, make it one of the least reliable for Android owners. Despite its resistance to damage, it's unable to deliver a good experience.
Motorola Moto G 5G (2023)
For many years, Motorola was one of the best brands for those users looking to buy a cheaper device with acceptable hardware. Unfortunately, the aggressive cost-cutting seen in the latest G-series models appears to have affected overall build quality and reliability, earning it a poor grade on Consumer Reports. Models like the Moto G 5G (2023) still have features reserved for more premium devices, but some tests done by CR show that this doesn't translate into a better experience.
One of the main issues with the Moto G 5G is how limited its performance is. It may be good for some basic tasks, but this device faces problems with more complex ones, especially with more demanding apps, like gaming. This happens because the manufacturers opted to put only 4GB of RAM in it, while most devices above entry-level come with at least 6GB, making it struggle with multitasking and sustained 5G usage for a long time.
Some owners on Reddit also mention recurring connectivity issues over time, along with persistent "slow charging" warnings even when using fast chargers. Combined with thermal throttling during heavier tasks, these problems make this version of the Moto G 5G one of the least reliable Android phones made by the manufacturer in the last few years.
OnePlus Nord N200 5G
The OnePlus Nord N200 had a strong concept, being a budget-friendly phone that made 5G more accessible for its users. When released in 2021, the device came with an appealing price for those interested in buying a phone with an affordable price. In reality, it didn't hold up well over time, with Consumer Reports tracking owner feedback pointing to recurring usability issues that outweighed the savings.
Then there's the overall system stability. The Nord N200 comes with a 90Hz display, but the user will rarely see it in use, since the smartphone can lag heavily even with simple tasks, like switching between apps or returning to the home screen can feel slow and also may have situations where the 5G is shown as "on," but the connection will not be as fast as intended. So, in the end, the best choice is to ignore the low price of this model and buy a more reliable smartphone.
Samsung A16 5G
The Samsung A16 is part of the A series from the manufacturer, which means that it's a model focused on users looking for something in mid or entry-level smartphones from the brand's lineup. However, despite having good reliability related to its durability, the same can't be said about its performance, which may fall short for those who want a device that remains smooth and good over long-term and everyday use.
The Samsung A16 has the benefit of access to both 5G connectivity and AMOLED display but has one of the weakest battery life capabilities of any other phone in its price class, during only 29 hours, and as a result will not be able to sustain its reliability as a long-term or everyday-use device, especially when the battery health starts to dwindle. It also lacks features commonly found in competing models at this price, such as wireless charging or optical image stabilization, further limiting its appeal as a long-term device
According to Consumer Reports, the A16 also makes some trade-offs to be sold at this price, and even if it's an entry-level smartphone, the limited RAM and processor may struggle to keep up with app and other updates over time. Some tasks even already are not quick to respond, making it only a good Android phone choice if you don't want to pay more for other used, budget-friendly models and want only for basic tasks.