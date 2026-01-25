The 4 Least Reliable Android Phones, According To Consumer Reports

There are many things to consider when you're about to buy a new smartphone, but you need to take an in-depth look at some of them to not end up with one of the least reliable android phones available. While you can compromise some features when choosing a new device, like buying one with less storage or stability is not worth being left out in exchange for better hardware. Luckily, Consumer Reports compiled information on some of the most — and least — reliable smartphones, helping you determine which model available is worth the money and which Android phones users should not buy.

While Android offers an incredible variety of smartphones for users, with different models to choose from, this also means that the quality control may vary for each brand, making it so that some phones can handle years of use and others already start to struggle after a few months. Everyone has their priorities when choosing a new device, but, at the same time, nobody wants a phone that starts to bug when they need it most, making this choice even more important.

The Consumer Reports data isn't a substitute for the experience that each user may have with their device, but it's a good start to understanding that Android phones can show more problems over time. Based on users' perspectives, this is a good filter to filter out the models that aren't worth your consideration and also save money to invest in a better option. Here are the four models Consumer Reports says to skip.