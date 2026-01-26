Prime Video Is Streaming A Norman Reedus Sci-Fi Thriller From A Video Game Legend
If you enjoy the story of "Red Dead Redemption," the plot beats in the "Manhunt" series, or the character writing in "Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor," then perk up. A film involving Christian Cantamessa, who wrote, designed, and/or directed content for all those game titles, is currently making its rounds on Amazon Prime Video. "Air," a 2015 release written and directed by Cantamessa, is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi flick starring Norman Reedus, Djimon Hounsou, and Sandrine Holt.
"Air" follows two survivors living in an underground bunker after a biochemical weapons disaster destroys most of the world. Everyone is essentially in cryo sleep, but maintenance crews routinely wake up to inspect and maintain the facility they live in. It was panned by critics and users alike on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 17% Tomatometer rating from critics and a 23% Popcornmeter rating from users. On IMDb, the film has an average 5.1 out of 10-star rating and over 13k reviews. Its slight 95-minute runtime makes for a nice pairing with a bowl of popcorn, but your enjoyment of the film will depend on whether you like the genre, the actors, and/or the video game legend behind it.
Movies like this often get a second life through streaming services years following their release. Adam Driver's 2023 dinosaur sci-fi flop is now being watched on HBO Max, for instance. Channing Tatum's 2025 crime movie was largely ignored by audiences before surging in popularity once it hit Paramount+. Maybe "Air" will now see some more love too.
What's so interesting about a post-apocalyptic bunker with maintenance guys?
For a couple of hours every few months, some survivors are awoken from cryo sleep to survey and upkeep the underground facility. In "Air," Bauer (Norman Reedus) and Cartwright (Djimon Hounsou) are those two people, and most of the movie is spent with them. The opening sequences feature the duo undertaking their routine duties until, as you might imagine, some unfortunate events disrupt their work. It's an interesting premise, but what makes it most interesting is how the characters react to one another and how their own motivations play out on screen. Things are, after all, not always as they seem.
Alternatively, if you particularly enjoy Norman Reedus and want a taste of other dystopian media, you'd likely be interested in the "Death Stranding" games from another legendary video game icon, Hideo Kojima. Come to think of it, Reedus seems to have a penchant for end-of-the-world themes, given his long stint on "The Walking Dead" and the spin-off featuring his same character from the original series, "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon."
Both the spy drama "The 355" and Austin Butler's 2025 crime thriller "Caught Stealing," both considered flops, are now seeing greater support after having landed on Netflix. Perhaps the "Air" ratings will balance out now that you can watch it on Prime Video with a subscription.