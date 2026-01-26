Prime Video Is Streaming A Norman Reedus Sci-Fi Thriller From A Video Game Legend

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you enjoy the story of "Red Dead Redemption," the plot beats in the "Manhunt" series, or the character writing in "Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor," then perk up. A film involving Christian Cantamessa, who wrote, designed, and/or directed content for all those game titles, is currently making its rounds on Amazon Prime Video. "Air," a 2015 release written and directed by Cantamessa, is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi flick starring Norman Reedus, Djimon Hounsou, and Sandrine Holt.

"Air" follows two survivors living in an underground bunker after a biochemical weapons disaster destroys most of the world. Everyone is essentially in cryo sleep, but maintenance crews routinely wake up to inspect and maintain the facility they live in. It was panned by critics and users alike on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 17% Tomatometer rating from critics and a 23% Popcornmeter rating from users. On IMDb, the film has an average 5.1 out of 10-star rating and over 13k reviews. Its slight 95-minute runtime makes for a nice pairing with a bowl of popcorn, but your enjoyment of the film will depend on whether you like the genre, the actors, and/or the video game legend behind it.

Movies like this often get a second life through streaming services years following their release. Adam Driver's 2023 dinosaur sci-fi flop is now being watched on HBO Max, for instance. Channing Tatum's 2025 crime movie was largely ignored by audiences before surging in popularity once it hit Paramount+. Maybe "Air" will now see some more love too.