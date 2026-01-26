You Can Use Apple CarPlay On A Motorcycle — Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple CarPlay can be a great way to get access to some of your phone's most useful features directly in your car's infotainment system. But what if you own a motorcycle? While many motorcycles offer their own types of infotainment systems to work with, not all offer built-in CarPlay. Luckily, you can easily add CarPlay to your motorcycle with the help of an external device.

The first thing you'll want to do is check to see whether your motorcycle already supports CarPlay. Like car brands, different brands of motorcycles may or may not have CarPlay already built into their infotainment systems. If it does, you can simply plug in your iPhone to the motorcycle via a USB cable and start using CarPlay. Additionally, anyone whose motorcycle already offers CarPlay can also add wireless CarPlay to the mix easily. All you need to do is invest in one of the best wireless CarPlay adapters, which allow you to connect your iPhone to your motorcycle's infotainment system without plugging it in. This is great if you don't want any extra wires dangling from your motorcycle.

But what if you don't have CarPlay on your motorcycle at all? If that's the case, then you can add it using a separate screen designed just for CarPlay.