You Can Use Apple CarPlay On A Motorcycle — Here's How
Apple CarPlay can be a great way to get access to some of your phone's most useful features directly in your car's infotainment system. But what if you own a motorcycle? While many motorcycles offer their own types of infotainment systems to work with, not all offer built-in CarPlay. Luckily, you can easily add CarPlay to your motorcycle with the help of an external device.
The first thing you'll want to do is check to see whether your motorcycle already supports CarPlay. Like car brands, different brands of motorcycles may or may not have CarPlay already built into their infotainment systems. If it does, you can simply plug in your iPhone to the motorcycle via a USB cable and start using CarPlay. Additionally, anyone whose motorcycle already offers CarPlay can also add wireless CarPlay to the mix easily. All you need to do is invest in one of the best wireless CarPlay adapters, which allow you to connect your iPhone to your motorcycle's infotainment system without plugging it in. This is great if you don't want any extra wires dangling from your motorcycle.
But what if you don't have CarPlay on your motorcycle at all? If that's the case, then you can add it using a separate screen designed just for CarPlay.
Add CarPlay to a motorcycle with a separate device
The primary way you can add CarPlay to your motorcycle is to purchase a standalone CarPlay screen designed for motorcycles. These often come with mounts designed to fit on your motorcycle's handlebar system, as well as wiring kits that you'll need to connect to your motorcycle to actually power the device. It's best to get a CarPlay system designed for motorcycles, as other portable CarPlay units might not be as stable or will require more work to mount successfully.
Once mounted and connected, though, you can follow the device's on-screen instructions to wirelessly connect your phone and start enjoying CarPlay directly on your motorcycle. This procedure has become a highly recommended way to add CarPlay to your ride in the motorcycle community. Additionally, you may be able to even mimic CarPlay using a free iPhone app.
Some motorcycles, like specific BMW models, also come with what are called "nav preparation cradles." These built-in mounting systems make it easier to plug in a navigation screen. If you have one of these, you can purchase a portable CarPlay unit like the Carpuride W702BS PRO, which is designed to fit the included cutout. Then all you need to do is plug it into the cradle and start enjoying CarPlay's features immediately. If you don't have a BMW, then the Carpuride W603 is another solid option that's designed to be mounted directly onto most motorcycles.