Kia Is Coming Out With Its Cheapest EV Yet - But There's A Catch

One of the contention points of modern EVs is that they can be expensive, especially compared to their ICE counterparts. Most automakers are now focused on providing accessible options, betting on cheaper cars altogether. Kia is a great example with its latest and cheapest EV launch yet, the entry-level EV2 electric hatchback. It's boxy and urban, yet still stylish, with a starting price estimated at €30,000 ($35,000). But there's one pretty big catch, or snag, if you will. United States consumers may never see it. The standard-range model is said to launch in February, with the long-range and GT-line versions coming in June, just not to the stateside market.

That's a bummer, because it's sleek and affordable, with innovative features U.S. buyers might like. A comprehensive list of driver safety and assistance features is just the start. The standard-range features a 42-kilowatt-hour battery with a 197-mile range. The long-range model features a 61-kilowatt-hour battery with a 278-mile range. It's tech-forward with a large infotainment display, support for OTA software updates, digital key functionality with NFC, Bluetooth, and Ultra-Wideband support. It also touts unique battery functionality like the option to power appliances and home devices thanks to a vehicle-to-load feature.

It is worth noting that Kia has one of the best EVs under $50K, according to Consumer Reports. Moreover, when considering EVs that stand out for reliability, Kia is there, as well. It may not be the best EV automaker, but it has gained a solid reputation. It's unfortunate the new, more affordable EV2 hatchback will not be available in the U.S.