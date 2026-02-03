The Secret Fire TV Stick Hack That Amazon Doesn't Want You To Know About

It's pretty standard for streaming devices to come complete with preinstalled apps for your convenience. However, that doesn't mean you're completely limited to what's already there. You can still add new apps through the built-in app store. The problem, though, is that the store itself doesn't always have every single app in existence. The Amazon Appstore, in particular, only offers roughly 40,000 apps, so there's a decent chance you won't find an official version of what you need for your Fire TV Stick.

This is where sideloading comes in handy. Sideloading is essentially installing an app via other means beyond the official app store. It typically involves using an APK — short for Android Package Kit — that serves as the installer file for Android apps. That means sideloading works on most, if not all, Android-based systems like the Fire OS on Fire TV Sticks. Yes, one of the hidden things your Amazon Fire TV Stick can do is sideload apps. Almost all models support this capability, except for Fire TV Stick 4K Select (2025). That's because instead of the Android-based Fire OS, it runs on the new Linux-based Vega OS, where you can't use APKs. So if you're looking to sideload apps on your Fire TV Stick, it's best to avoid this specific version.

While sideloading seems harmless, it actually carries a lot of risks. For one, it can make your device vulnerable to privacy and security threats. The APKs you use might contain malicious software that can expose your data, monitor your activity, or break your device. Since APKs downloaded elsewhere didn't go through the Amazon Appstore's review process, they might not work as expected, either. But if you really need to sideload an app unavailable on the Appstore, we'll walk you through the steps on how to do so, with suggestions on where to safely source APKs.