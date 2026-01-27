5 Cheap Wireless HDMI Transmitters And Receivers Actually Worth Using

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Streaming devices are a great way to watch all your favorite content on a large screen, but that's only true if the content comes from a streaming service. There is plenty more content to engage with via HDMI devices such as gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, laptops, and even digital projectors. A major drawback of hardware like this, however, is that it may require a bulky, potentially long HDMI cable to connect to a TV. But that's not the case if you bring a wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver, like one from Wekefon or Svbony, into the picture.

HDMI transmitters and receivers can be used to connect a source such as a laptop or gaming console to your TV without the need for a physical cable. The transmitter connects to the "HDMI Out" port of the source device and sends it to the receiver, which plugs into the "HDMI In" port of your TV. Some of the best wireless HDMI transmitters and receivers can be expensive, but there are affordable options available. With a budget of $50, we sought out some cheap options and, leaning heavily on user reviews, selected five wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver pairs worth adding to your viewing setup.