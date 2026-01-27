5 Cheap Wireless HDMI Transmitters And Receivers Actually Worth Using
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Streaming devices are a great way to watch all your favorite content on a large screen, but that's only true if the content comes from a streaming service. There is plenty more content to engage with via HDMI devices such as gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, laptops, and even digital projectors. A major drawback of hardware like this, however, is that it may require a bulky, potentially long HDMI cable to connect to a TV. But that's not the case if you bring a wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver, like one from Wekefon or Svbony, into the picture.
HDMI transmitters and receivers can be used to connect a source such as a laptop or gaming console to your TV without the need for a physical cable. The transmitter connects to the "HDMI Out" port of the source device and sends it to the receiver, which plugs into the "HDMI In" port of your TV. Some of the best wireless HDMI transmitters and receivers can be expensive, but there are affordable options available. With a budget of $50, we sought out some cheap options and, leaning heavily on user reviews, selected five wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver pairs worth adding to your viewing setup.
Wekefon
Wekefon updated this wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver for 2026, and it includes zero-latency technology. This means the setup has just a 0.01-second real-time delay as it transmits your favorite movies, shows, and other content to your TV. It has a range of 100 meters (328 feet), making it suitable for both large and small viewing areas. This wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver pair lets you mirror your source device or extend its screen real estate, so you can even use it when you want to work on your laptop on a bigger screen.
The Wekefon wireless HDMIt transmitter and receiver suffers from the same thing a lot of tech in this price range suffers from, which is that users report inconsistent performance. More than half of its reviewers give it five stars, but there are a couple of stragglers who report some difficulties with the setup. But Wekefon has packed a lot of capability into this wireless HDMI setup, and a two-year warranty is included with a purchase.
Evatek
At $50, this Evatek wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver pair is one of the best-reviewed options available. It has gathered a few one-star reviews, but 81% of purchasers who left a review gave it four or five stars. This is also one of the most convenient wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver setups available, as it offers plug-and-play functionality. This makes them easy to set up with your own TV, but it also makes them the perfect wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver for travel.
You'll be able to get a range of 100 meters out of the Evatek wireless setup. It also includes two 8K adapters that help future-proof the setup a little bit. Whether you hope to expand the workspace for your laptop or simply want to de-clutter your home theater setup, Evatek makes it affordable to do so. Despite its $50 price point, this wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver combo offers impressive features, including a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay with gaming consoles.
Svbony
Similar to the Evatek setup, the Svbony wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver offers an effortless setup. Plug-and-play functionality is one of the setup's biggest selling points, as all you have to do is connect the hardware to its input and output devices, and they will connect automatically. This setup also has 5.8G anti-interference built in, allowing you to select from nine channels to avoid interference and bandwidth congestion from other devices.
Some users point out that this hardware requires a power source, meaning neither the transmitter nor the receiver can draw power from the devices. This doesn't have to be a major setback, however, as it comes with a USB-C power cable that can connect to other USB ports on input and output devices. But that hasn't been enough to turn away most reviewers, as the Svbony wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver has 88% positive reviews, with half of them being perfect 5-star reviews.
Elalight
With 87% favorable reviews, the Elalight wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver comes in with an average rating of 4.3 stars. One reviewer points out its easy setup and great performance. This is notable because you want to be sure you're getting a wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver setup that performs well enough to stay connected while you're using it. While uncommon, connection dropouts are something that purchasers who've left bad reviews of cheap wireless HDMI transmitters and receivers have experienced.
But for just $40, this Elalight setup shows promise. Its easy setup includes the ability to automatically pair and start transmitting within 10 seconds of being connected to input and output devices. Dual-band connectivity utilizes 2.4G and 5G transmission for a stable signal and strong anti-interference. You can use these in both mirroring and extension modes, making the Elalight wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver perfect for screen sharing your laptop at work or for wirelessly watching Blu-ray movies in your home theater setup.
Pwaytek
There is a lot of overlap when it comes to features in these cheap wireless HDMI transmitters and receivers, but this Pwaytek wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver offers extended range relative to the others we've looked at. You can get up to 400 feet of transmission from this setup, making it a solid option for screen sharing at the office or for homes with large viewing setups and multiple devices throughout the house with content worth watching.
This isn't a setup that's been reviewed much by purchasers. But the couple of people who have left a review have been impressed. Both left five-star reviews, noting the clear picture and easy setup of Pwaytek's wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver. While it hasn't established much credibility, the combo has a more versatile design than the stick-like wireless HDMI transmitters and receivers that dominate the market. Screen mirroring and extension modes, 4K decoding, and support for 8K resolution devices are all included for just $40.
How we selected these wireless HDMI transmitters and receivers
There are many wireless HDMI transmitters and receivers on the market, but here we wanted to focus on the most affordable. We capped our budget at $50 for these selections, but that also limits the selection when it comes to brand recognition. Because many of the more affordable options come from brands most people won't recognize, we leaned heavily on user reviews to narrow down which cheap wireless HDMI transmitters and receivers are worth purchasing. We gave heavyweight to products with the best average ratings, as well as to those with a high percentage of four- and five-star reviews among purchasers.