You Should Always Avoid Buying A Discontinued Roku If You Can — Here's Why

It might be tempting to buy an older model Roku device if you see a fantastic deal. You can save quite a bit of money and get the same functionality for a fraction of the price, right? However, this isn't necessarily the case. If a Roku product is discontinued but you find it in a bargain bin, you might want to avoid it.

The reason is simple: Older and outdated Roku products are likely no longer supported for software updates. Even if you can live without the latest version of the software, you would have limited time left for security patches, which are crucial for protecting your connected devices and experience. Currently, there are several Roku players that are discontinued and no longer supported that you should avoid. These include the Roku LT (2400X/EU, 2450X), Roku HD (2500X), Roku 2 HD (3000X, 3050X), Roku 2 XD (3050X), and Roku 2 XS (3100X/EU) streaming players and the 3400X and 3420X streaming sticks. Also discontinued are the Roku Express and Roku Express 4K+, which are being replaced by the HD Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick 4K, and Streaming Stick Plus. Don't grab any of these, no matter how wonderful the deal seems.