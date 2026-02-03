You Should Always Avoid Buying A Discontinued Roku If You Can — Here's Why
It might be tempting to buy an older model Roku device if you see a fantastic deal. You can save quite a bit of money and get the same functionality for a fraction of the price, right? However, this isn't necessarily the case. If a Roku product is discontinued but you find it in a bargain bin, you might want to avoid it.
The reason is simple: Older and outdated Roku products are likely no longer supported for software updates. Even if you can live without the latest version of the software, you would have limited time left for security patches, which are crucial for protecting your connected devices and experience. Currently, there are several Roku players that are discontinued and no longer supported that you should avoid. These include the Roku LT (2400X/EU, 2450X), Roku HD (2500X), Roku 2 HD (3000X, 3050X), Roku 2 XD (3050X), and Roku 2 XS (3100X/EU) streaming players and the 3400X and 3420X streaming sticks. Also discontinued are the Roku Express and Roku Express 4K+, which are being replaced by the HD Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick 4K, and Streaming Stick Plus. Don't grab any of these, no matter how wonderful the deal seems.
You won't get future Roku OS updates with an outdated device
All of these discontinued Roku devices, and any discontinued Roku devices in the future, will not be able to receive software updates. The last OS this current batch can support (except Express models) is Roku OS 9.1. At the time of this writing, we're currently on Roku OS 15. Upgrades in the latest OS, and in the OS versions since 9.1, include not just new features, but also improved performance and speed, faster apps, better memory, and, with the latest update, the inclusion of AI voice search. There are also improvements to search overall, making it simpler to find the content you want across multiple loaded apps.
Even if you're fine with the outdated, less intuitive interface and features, the experience will likely lag when you're using the Roku device with more powerful equipment, whether it's a smart TV, laptop, or monitor. Roku OS 9.1 was a pretty significant update at the time when it was released in 2019, but so much has changed since then. The best Roku streaming stick to buy if you are ready to invest, according to user reviews, is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is pretty affordable.
Buying new is worth the extra bucks
One good piece of news is that Roku says that it provides critical security updates for its devices for at least four years after manufacturing ends. That means for some of the aforementioned discontinued models, you'll have support through March 2028. But it would still be best to buy new for longer security support and the best software experience.
Considering how affordable Roku devices are, even new ones, you're better off getting a new, entry-level Roku device, or one that's only a few years old, than opting for an older model no longer in production. If pricing is the factor and your budget is super tight, wait for some of the biggest sales periods when you can often find Roku streaming sticks and other devices for as much as half off. That said, you can find lots of uses for an old Roku streaming stick, like using it in the car for mobile entertainment on long road trips. However, your best bet is to drop it off at an electronics recycling center and treat yourself to a new streaming stick.