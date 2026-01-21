Apple Might Be Making The First AI-Powered Wearable Actually Worth Using

It looks like the world of AI-powered wearables may have a new Apple device to contend with in a year or so. According to a report from The Information, Apple is working on a wearable pin that's roughly the size of an AirTag, and it could be available for purchase by early 2027. The report further elaborates that the pin will have a flat disc shape and a chassis made of aluminum and glass. It will also feature both a standard and wide-angle camera lens, three microphones, a speaker, a side-facing button, and a magnetized charging interface.

Our own Chris Smith said back in 2024 that he'd be first in line for an Apple smart ring. While the still-unnamed device isn't a ring, we're willing to bet it'll bring some of the same fitness capabilities to the table. The AI pin announcement also broke on the heels of some additional Apple reveals; primarily, that the company is looking to turn Siri into a chatbot in time for iOS 27. There are also rumors floating around that we could see Apple smart glasses (and maybe even AirPods with built-in cameras) at some point in 2027.